Man who drove Tesla off California cliff enters plea to attempted murder charges

Emergency personnel work around the crash site where a Tesla plunged 250 to 300 feet off a cliff over the side of Highway 1 on Jan. 2, 2023.

 San Mateo County Sheriff's Office/TNS

SAN JOSE, Calif. — (TNS) A man accused of intentionally driving a Tesla carrying his family off a 250-foot seaside cliff last month pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of attempted murder.

Dharmesh A. Patel stood quietly while facing the charges before a San Mateo County Superior Court judge during a brief hearing Thursday afternoon.

Tags

Recommended for you