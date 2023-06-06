MURRAY – A Mayfield man and Farmington woman face multiple charges after becoming involved in a physical altercation with a Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputy, the office said.
According to CCSO, Deputy Jon Hayden conducted a traffic stop at approximately 2:30 p.m. last Thursday, June 4, on a motorcycle on Browns Grove Road. During the course of the investigation, the driver, Russell Roach, 60, Mayfield, initially allegedly attempted to flee on foot, CCSO said. The deputy caught him and a physical altercation began.
CCSO said the altercation went to the ground, where Hayden attempted to deploy his Taser and Roach tried to disarm him of the Taser. During this time the passenger, Keisha Stonecypher, 45, of Farmington, allegedly grabbed the deputy’s back and was attempting to pull him off of Roach.
At that time, Hayden was able to place both subjects in custody, CCSO said. Murray Police Department officers and other CCSO deputies then arrived to assist, and Roach was allegedly found to be in possession of approximately 19 grams of methamphetamine. Stonecypher allegedly had 2 grams of cocaine and a small amount of methamphetamine and pills, CCSO said.
Roach was charged with having no registration plate; failure to register a motor vehicle; no operator’s license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, first offense; resisting arrest; fleeing or evading police in the first degree (on foot); assault in the third degree (police officer); trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (more than 2 grams of meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stonecypher was charged with obstructing governmental operations; disorderly conduct in the second degree; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (cocaine); possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth); illegal possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both suspects were lodged at the Calloway County Jail.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
