MURRAY – A Mayfield man and Farmington woman face multiple charges after becoming involved in a physical altercation with a Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputy, the office said.

According to CCSO, Deputy Jon Hayden conducted a traffic stop at approximately 2:30 p.m. last Thursday, June 4, on a motorcycle on Browns Grove Road. During the course of the investigation, the driver, Russell Roach, 60, Mayfield, initially allegedly attempted to flee on foot, CCSO said. The deputy caught him and a physical altercation began. 