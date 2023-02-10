MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation President Mark Manning said he is pleased that a new regional partnership is allowing multiple western Kentucky counties to pool their resources to market themselves to the burgeoning electric car industry.
Earlier this week, it was announced that a group of economic development organizations from across western Kentucky had formed Kentucky Cornerstone in order to market the region as a prime location for industrial prospects wanting to be near the electric vehicle battery production centers in Kentucky and Tennessee. The new entity includes the economic development organizations from Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Crittenden, Fulton, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Todd and Trigg counties.
“The Kentucky Cornerstone idea started in late 2021 after the Ford projects were announced,” Amanda Davenport of the Kentucky Cornerstone and Lake Barkley Partnership said in a news release. “All of our communities are along the I-69 and I-24 corridors connecting Blue Oval City in (Haywood County) Tennessee and Blue Oval SK Battery Park in (Glendale) Kentucky and we wanted to promote our region in a cohesive and collaborative way.”
The release said Kentucky Cornerstone will focus on promoting the region's strengths in manufacturing workforce, logistics network and proximity to EV battery plants. It will also highlight the region's quality of life, including outdoor recreational opportunities and cultural attractions. Manning said the regional marketing effort makes sense because the heads of all the economic development organizations in this area trust one another and want to see every county succeed.
“We're not really competing against each other; we’re competing against Tennessee or Elizabethtown or different places (not near here),” Manning said. “If everybody does not have that shared mindset and trust, then you’re wasting your time, but if you do have that and you have the right mix of people, then you can greatly leverage your marketing reach. None of us have enough money to really do big-time marketing because it’s expensive, but if we pool our resources, then we can do a (lot more). I think that shows in the quality of the website (www.kentuckycornerstone.com).”
With Calloway County’s position in between the Blue Oval plants being built in Glendale and Stanton, Tennessee – which is a few miles northeast of Memphis – Murray State University’s School of Engineering faculty members have for some time now been discussing ways to capitalize on that once they are in operation. Manning said western Kentucky is in a very good geographic position to get heavily involved in the electric vehicle supplier market.
“Most of us in the group are not big enough for a battery plant or an assembly plant, but we're all big enough for electric vehicle suppliers, and there's going to be a ton of them,” Manning said. “It’ll take a while for that to develop, but we have to get ahead of the curve. And quite frankly, one of the best things (Kentucky Cornerstone’s formation) does is give us more exposure to the state Cabinet for Economic Development. Because no matter what you do, no matter how much money you spend or how many doors you knock on, at least 90%, if not more, of all economic development projects start their search by going to the state. So we have to, as they say, recruit for the recruiters.
“We've already set up a meeting to go to Frankfort as a group and meet with all the project managers (with the cabinet). Pretty soon, we'll be sitting down to look at possibly going to some electric vehicle-related trade shows and perhaps doing some direct mail and things like that. The bottom line is, if you can work together, it helps everybody.”
While it is still early, Manning said it is only a matter of time before the partner agencies in Kentucky Cornerstone begin having direct contact with EV battery manufacturers and suppliers.
“It is truly imminent,” Manning said. “I do know that several of the communities, including Murray, have had inquiries from electric vehicle suppliers, and I anticipate that there will be more of that in the next two years. I think one of the things that is super important is that even though the economy as a whole is kind of (uncertain) – it's not terrible, but it's not great; it’s kind of up in the air – the electric vehicle projects cannot wait. Because if you're in the electric vehicle market and you wait, somebody else is going to get in front of you and you're done. Their projects have to move forward regardless of what's going on with the rest of the economy.”
