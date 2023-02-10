MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation President Mark Manning said he is pleased that a new regional partnership is allowing multiple western Kentucky counties to pool their resources to market themselves to the burgeoning electric car industry.

Earlier this week, it was announced that a group of economic development organizations from across western Kentucky had formed Kentucky Cornerstone in order to market the region as a prime location for industrial prospects wanting to be near the electric vehicle battery production centers in Kentucky and Tennessee. The new entity includes the economic development organizations from Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Crittenden, Fulton, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Todd and Trigg counties.