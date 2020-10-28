The Calloway County Judge Executive's Office would like to let voters know that the Miller Courthouse Annex has two entrances, one of which is more friendly for people with physical disabilities.
With the front entrance along South Fourth Street consisting of a few steps leading into the building, voters who require walkers, wheelchairs, etc. are advised to use the entrance in the back of the building. That entrance is accessible from a parking lot off Maple Street between the Annex and the apartments at Third and Maple streets.
That entrance does not have steps and makes for easier access.
