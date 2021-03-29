SMITHLAND – A Marion man faces murder and burglary charges after Kentucky State Police responded to a disturbance call in Smithland on Saturday.
A news release said KSP Post 1 detectives responded shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday to a residence on Lola Road near Smithland. Livingston County Sheriff’s Office deputies initially responded to the residence for a disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies located an unresponsive female who had suffered multiple stab wounds and requested KSP to respond.
KSP said the initial investigation shows Claude L. Brown, 24, of Marion, allegedly entered the residence of Karla S. Haley, 56, of Smithland without permission. After an altercation, Brown allegedly stabbed Haley multiple times. Haley was transported to Livingston County Hospital by Livingston County EMS where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Brown was arrested and charged with Murder and first-degree burglary. He is lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
