MURRAY – This year’s Douglass Reunion weekend kicked off with a very special ceremony as community members gathered to witness the unveiling of Kentucky Historical Highway Marker #2650, which commemorates Douglass Graded and High School.
Douglass Reunion Committee member Regina Hudspeth gave the welcoming address Friday. She recognized the various dignitaries present, before honoring three very special guests, Verna Keys, Helen Perry and Patricia Brandon Jackson who are the only living members of the class of 1962, the last class to graduate from Douglass High School.
Several people were involved in getting approval for the historical marker, including those who wrote letters to the Kentucky Historical Society in support of the marker, such as Murray Mayor Bob Rogers, Calloway County Public Library Executive Director Mignon Reed, Constance Alexander, Faye Dodd and City Councilman Danny Hudspeth.
“We are a community-driven program; the state’s historical marker program is,” said Dr. James Seaver, Kentucky Historical Society community engagement coordinator. “I don’t get to flit around the state with a magic wand putting markers in the ground that I want to see; people bring me topics that really matter to their communities and stories that they want told in their own backyard, and this is a classic example of that.”
“Before I get started, let’s talk about the site where we’re sitting,” said Danny Hudspeth, who is also a Douglass Reunion Committee member. “The marker sits here on this little hill, but this is not where Douglass sat. For those of you who don’t know about Douglass and where it was at, Douglass actually sat over where Kenlake Foods sits. If you look at the concrete structure, it is actually almost a footprint of the football field. Part of (Kenlake Foods’) office area was a classroom and the gymnasium.”
Hudspeth explained that, because there is so much traffic on that section of L. P. Miller Street, it was not feasible to place the marker at the street level; however, the Housing Authority of Murray gave permission to erect the marker on the south lawn of the Willis Early Childhood Center.
“The marker that you see here is only the beginning of a longer story about Douglass Graded and High School and what it meant to Murray’s community for many decades and what it has continued to mean to this community since the school closed its doors,” Seaver said. “The marker has even more meaning and poignance because it sits here where the school no longer sits. It tells a story that people could easily forget if they were walking by or driving by and did not see it. … The students who graduated from this school went off into the world as better people because of what they learned here, the struggles that they were taught to face here, the joy and the excellence they were taught to seek here. That matters, and that’s what this marker truly represents.”
To apply for the marker, a case for the historical relevance of the site must be made. Hudspeth shared many of the facts uncovered through the application process.
“In 1886, there were eight black school districts in Calloway County, according to the report (of the) superintendent of public instruction of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. In 1925, there were three black schools in the county and one in the city, Douglass Graded School.
“On May 17, 1930, the Douglass School building burned. It was a two-story frame building. It was insured for $5,000. On Nov. 3, 1930, six months later, the new Douglass School building was opened, paid for by a $10,000 loan taken by the school board. … The new seven-room building was modern in every respect. Principal S. E. Dean reports he has 200 students, one through 10th grade, in the new Douglass Graded and the new, and just approved, Douglass High School.
“In May of 1955, the Supreme Court decision on the matter of Brown vs. Board of Education prompted a Dec. 15, 1955, resolution concerning integration from the Murray School Board.”
Hudspeth explained that, beginning Sept. 1, 1956, 10th-, 11th- and 12th-grade students were given “free choice” to attend Murray High School or Douglass. In 1957, seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grade students were given the option to attend MHS. In 1958, students from first through sixth grade were allowed to choose between A. B. Austin Graded School or Douglass Graded School.
“Several students started to take advantage of this opportunity,” Hudspeth said. “One of the first was Miss Katie Marie Arnold. She was the first, I believe, that integrated into the Murray system.”
“On March 27, 1963,” he continued, “there was a vote to discontinue Douglass High School in view of the fact that there are too few students attending Douglass High to offer a separate program. A motion was made that, beginning the year 1963-1964, grades nine through 12 of Douglass High would be consolidated into the secondary program at Murray High School. There were 27 students in that class that followed the ’62 graduating class, but there were no graduates; so, as stated earlier, that’s why we celebrate the ’62 class as the last graduating class.
“On April 28, 1966, it was decided by the school board to close Douglass Elementary School. Grades seven through eight of the Douglass Elementary School would be assigned to the Murray High facility in September of 1966. In September 1967, the Douglass Elementary School would be closed, and the facility’s students reassigned to the remaining schools in the district.
“Although the small school was short on staff and resources, Douglass School was able to provide and equip its students with the knowledge and skillsets to allow them to successfully enter post-secondary education and continue their education. We were supported by the (Murray) Independent School District with resources to put those activities in place and those teachers and administrators made sure that we had that in place.”
