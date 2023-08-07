MURRAY – This year’s Douglass Reunion weekend kicked off with a very special ceremony as community members gathered to witness the unveiling of Kentucky Historical Highway Marker #2650, which commemorates Douglass Graded and High School.

Douglass Reunion Committee member Regina Hudspeth gave the welcoming address Friday. She recognized the various dignitaries present, before honoring three very special guests, Verna Keys, Helen Perry and Patricia Brandon Jackson who are the only living members of the class of 1962, the last class to graduate from Douglass High School.