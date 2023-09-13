BENTON – A wrongful death lawsuit filed by the widow of slain Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash and a surviving Marshall County deputy and his wife is close to being settled, Marshall County Attorney Jason Darnall said Tuesday.

Cash was fatally shot on May 16, 2022, by Murray resident Gary Rowland, who had been arrested earlier that day and transported to MCSO in Benton. Cash and MCSO Deputy Donald Bowman were interviewing Rowland at the sheriff’s office in connection to a drug investigation when Rowland asked for a smoke break. After Cash and Bowman escorted Rowland outside, Rowland reached for a concealed gun and shot Cash before then being fatally shot himself by Bowman, who was standing next to Cash. Cash was later pronounced dead at the Marshall County Hospital.

