BENTON – A wrongful death lawsuit filed by the widow of slain Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash and a surviving Marshall County deputy and his wife is close to being settled, Marshall County Attorney Jason Darnall said Tuesday.
Cash was fatally shot on May 16, 2022, by Murray resident Gary Rowland, who had been arrested earlier that day and transported to MCSO in Benton. Cash and MCSO Deputy Donald Bowman were interviewing Rowland at the sheriff’s office in connection to a drug investigation when Rowland asked for a smoke break. After Cash and Bowman escorted Rowland outside, Rowland reached for a concealed gun and shot Cash before then being fatally shot himself by Bowman, who was standing next to Cash. Cash was later pronounced dead at the Marshall County Hospital.
Cash’s widow, Michelle Cash, and Donald and his wife, Tracey Elizabeth Bowman, filed a lawsuit with Marshall County Circuit Court in May. The suit alleges that Rowland “was never adequately searched and was able to conceal a loaded 9mm pistol in his pants and a large knife around his neck.” The complaint said Michelle is suing individually for loss of spousal consortium and as for wrongful death as the duly appointed administrator of her late husband’s estate. The complaint said that while Donald survived the incident, he “now lives with post-traumatic stress disorder and intense psychological distress” and is unable to continue working as a law enforcement officer. Tracey is suing individually for loss of spousal consortium, the suit said.
The defendants are listed as Marshall County Sheriff Matt Hilbrecht, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight, Sgt. Logan Hampton with the Benton Police Department, MCSO Deputy Zach Johnson, MCSO Special Deputy Chris Beavers, MCSO Deputy Luke Rudd and CCSO Deputy Troy Doss. The suit says Hilbrecht and Knight are being sued in their official capacities as sheriff for the liabilities of their deputies and that the other defendants are being sued in their official and individual capacities.
An order to stay the suit indefinitely was entered in Marshall Circuit Court in June. Since then, Darnall said the parties have been negotiating, and they reached a tentative agreement on Friday.
“We have a tentative agreement in place settling all claims, but that's all I can say right now, until that final document gets executed,” said Darnall, who has been representing Marshall County’s interests in the case.
While Darnall has been involved in negotiations as the Marshall County attorney, Calloway County Bryan Ernstberger said he has not been involved in the case at all. This is because the county’s insurance provider, the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo), hired attorneys Barry Stilz and Lynn S. Zellen of Kinkead & Stilz, PLLC in Lexington to represent Knight and Doss.
Christopher Smith of the DRS Law Firm in Nashville, Tennessee, is representing the plaintiffs.
Stacey A. Blankenship of Paducah’s Keuler, Kelly, Hutchins, Blankenship & Sigler, LLP is representing the City of Benton and Hampton. Jeffrey C. Mando of Adams Law, PLLC on Covington is representing Hilbrecht, Johnson, Beavers and Rudd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.