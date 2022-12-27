Duck hunters rescued

Marshall County Rescue Squad rescued duck hunters whose boat lost power on the Kentucky Lake on Christmas Eve.

 Marshall County Rescue Squad photo

KENTUCKY LAKE – (KT) The frigid weekend temperatures resulted in many people being called away from their Christmas festivities to help people adversely impacted by the weather.

Highway road crews, linemen with electric companies, other utility workers and tow truck drivers pulling motorists out of ditches were among the more high-profile people out in the dangerous weather conditions.