PADUCAH – A Marshall County man pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to distribute U-47700, commonly known as U-4, a Schedule I controlled substance, and to distributing, possessing with the intent to distribute and importing U-4 from China.
According to court documents, Jevan Sheppard, 29, of Marshall County, admitted to conspiring with others to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute U-4 – a Schedule I controlled substance – over the period from Nov.14, 2016, to March 22, 2017. Further, prosecutors said Sheppard admitted to distributing U-4 on or about March 13 and 14, 2017, and to possessing U-4 with the intent to distribute on or about March 22, 2017.
Sheppard allegedly also admitted to importing U-4 into the U.S. from China during the period from Nov. 14, 2016, until March 22, 2017. He will be sentenced at 10 a.m. Sept. 23, 2021.
Acting U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky and the Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Louisville Field Division Jeffrey T. Scott, made the announcement.
The DEA, Calvert City Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, Paducah Police Department, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection all investigated the case, with assistance from the Marshall County Attorney’s Office and the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Marshall County.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Seth A. Hancock and Raymond McGee of the Paducah, United States Attorney’s Branch Office prosecuted the case.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
