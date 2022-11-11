Powerball winner

Rickie and Karen Melton of Symsonia are pictured accepting their $2 million prize from the Kentucky Lottery. Rickie bought the winning Powerball ticket at the Benton Walmart.

 Photo provided

BENTON – While a Kentucky Lottery player didn’t claim the world’s largest lottery jackpot, a lucky player from Marshall County is still cashing in the largest prize won from Saturday night’s drawing.