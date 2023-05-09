Murray – Isaac Martin, a senior at Calloway County High School, was named The Murray Bank/Murray Ledger & Times Student of the Year.
The Murray Bank and the Ledger & Times collaborate on naming a Student of the Week throughout the school year with 31 students recognized during 2022-23. Graduating seniors are given the opportunity to apply for the Student of the Year Scholarship where they are awarded $1,000 and their school also receives $1,000.
“The Student of the Week and Student of the Year awards are nominated and selected by teachers,” said The Murray Bank President and CEO Bob Hargrove. “There are things that don’t show up in their grade-point-average or extracurricular activities, but the teachers recognize students for other qualities they demonstrate in the classroom and at school, in addition to their grades.”
“We have had a great year of students represented in the Student of the Week partnership with The Murray Bank,” said Murray Ledger & Times Publisher Mike Davis. “We are always glad to promote education and recognize students who excel. I believe our future is in good hands.”
This is the eighth year The Murray Bank has sponsored the Student of the Week and Student of the Year in partnership with the Murray Ledger & Times, according to Tim Stark, vice president and director of marketing at The Murray Bank. “These years of sponsoring the Student of the Week has opened my eyes as to how both our school systems excel in educating their students and it is a pleasure to feature these outstanding students each week.”
Martin is the son of Jarrod and Sarah Martin and said his selection was quite a surprise. “There are many other students who I’m sure deserved this honor and I am so appreciative of being selected.”
Martin plans to attend Murray State University and major in chemical engineering. “I am still undecided whether I will teach chemistry or go into engineering, but I am sure I will decide once I am in the program for a time.”
