Murray – Isaac Martin, a senior at Calloway County High School, was named The Murray Bank/Murray Ledger & Times Student of the Year.

The Murray Bank and the Ledger & Times collaborate on naming a Student of the Week throughout the school year with 31 students recognized during 2022-23. Graduating seniors are given the opportunity to apply for the Student of the Year Scholarship where they are awarded $1,000 and their school also receives $1,000.

