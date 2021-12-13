MAYFIELD – Mayfield and Graves County’s elected officials and emergency agency heads expressed deep sadness over the weekend at their community’s losses from Friday’s tornado, but also intense pride in how residents had come together to help one another.
Officials with the National Weather Service’s Paducah office said the tornado that ripped through Mayfield around 9:30 p.m. Friday was likely at least an EF-3, but could turn out to be an EF-4 or EF-5, which is the highest possible category. Other NWS offices are also currently surveying the damage in other parts of the state, so an official determination will be made at a later date.
Standing near the collapsed Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory where emergency personnel were still working to find any possible survivors Saturday afternoon, Graves County Coroner Brad Jones talked about the emotional toll the last 24 hours had taken on the community. As for himself, dealing with death every day as he does is never easy, but he said something on a scale this massive is something no one could ever be prepared for.
“When someone loses a loved one, whether it’s a natural cause or an accident, it’s still a loss and it’s hard on the family,” Jones said. “There’s a lot of family members that want their questions answered, and hopefully pretty soon, that’s what we can do for them. We need prayers for the families, that they can make it through this with God’s grace.”
“This is probably the toughest day of my life, right here,” said Graves County Judge-Executive Jesse Perry at a news conference Saturday morning. “When you run for office, you don’t know what to expect, but when you see your communities and county in this kind of situation, it’s tough. It’s tough on our communities, it’s tough on our families. Last night, I was with my family and we were watching the storm with (WPSD-TV’s meteorologists Noah Bergen and Trent Okerson). Those folks Did a really good job of informing folks what was going to happen. I had an eerie feeling, I can tell you that. I didn’t really feel good about it, and as this thing was – as the governor said, (traveling a total of 200 miles) on the ground –heading toward Graves County, it was a reality at that time.
“The only thing I can say to you all at this time is what we need from everyone is your prayers. We need your help. The governor, federal and state (agencies) and so many surrounding counties ( have reached out). (McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer) from our adjoining county is here, and our local officials – right now, if you want to know who our heroes are, they are right here in the trenches trying to find people. That’s what they’re doing right now. They ask for nothing. They just want to resolve the situation and help somebody. There are people coming from all over the country right now, and we are very blessed with (the help). I’m not going to start naming folks, but our police department, our fire department, our volunteer fire departments, our EMS, our hospital staff, our health department, so many are out there right now.”
“They always ask, ‘What’s the best thing about Mayfield and Graves County?’ I quickly answer, ‘The people,’” said Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan on Saturday. “What’s happening today is exactly what we do best. We have been hit, our commonwealth has been hit and people we love have lost loved ones. Our hearts are broken because the people that we work with, the people that we know and our families are hurting. So I echo what Judge Perry said. I have heard from so many mayors across the commonwealth, and people I went to high school and college with, asking, ‘What can we do?’
“Right now, what we need from people standing in this room and directing other people is to pray for us, and we will be fine. It’s going to take us a while, but we will be fine. Today, we’re going to focus on those who have lost so much, and that’s where our hearts are – with the people who have lost the people they love and property and the way they make a living. So pray for us, stand with us and we will come out stronger because of this.”
On Sunday, O’Nan said she was grateful for the state and federal response, saying, “I didn’t call them; they called me.” She recalled how she felt on Saturday morning when she walked out of the city government complex, where Mayfield City Hall, the fire station and police station were “destroyed.”
“I did cry; I’ve tried not to cry a lot, but I did cry. I had to have a moment,” O’Nan said. “And I looked across, and in the rubble of (a nearby bank), I saw the flag of the United States that had just recently flown at that fire station. So I walked across the street and I moved the bricks aside and I took that flag, and standing just to the right of me were two of our first responders. I went to them and handed it to them, and immediately, with the most respect, those two men – who had been up all night, who were tired and dirty – began to fold it as gently and beautifully as I have ever seen. I have that flag with me in my possession. It is safely in my home, and it will always hold a place of respect on that city government complex. In the future, it will be there and I know in the future, we will raise another flag that will represent everything that’s happened here, all the efforts of everyone, and I look forward to that day when we raise that flag of hope and security over that fire station once again.”
Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent said one of the biggest challenges at the start of the disaster was communications. Much of the Mayfield Police Department’s equipment was destroyed along with the station, but he said the Kentucky State Police communications branch had brought radios to help. The department’s fleet was also heavily compromised, but officers had been borrowing vehicles from other departments that have been very gracious. After other agencies from around the region and state showed up in town Saturday morning, he said he was able to send officers who had been on shift for 24 hours home to rest.
“We are very grateful for the help we have been given, and we are very grateful for the governor’s response and the state’s response,” Kent said during the Saturday news conference at Mayfield’s Emergency Operations Center. “I think it would be overwhelming without knowing that we had those resources coming. I don’t want to step away without saying that our first priority is with the families that have lost people. I’m just proud of the men and women who have stepped forward to help those folks in need.”
Jeremy Creason, who is chief of the Mayfield Fire Department and director of Graves County EMS, said the department’s first priority was working through rescue and recovery operations at the candle factory.
“It is a large facility that was devastated in this tornado, so it’s going to be a long, difficult job,” he said on Saturday. “You’ve got good crews out there, and we’ve got people coming from around the state, so we are thankful for that.”
Creason said the EMS volume had stabilized by mid-Saturday morning, and EMS crews had also come from across the state to assist. At that time, 11 different counties had sent crews to Mayfield and the Kentucky Board of EMS was also sending personnel, he said.
“I just want to thank all the support we have received from across the state, the people who have shown up to help,” Creason said. “I can’t say enough about how honored I am at the love that we’ve been shown by our neighbors.”
Creason said his fire/EMS crew had evacuated 30 people from one apartment complex that had collapsed. He said one resident was able to get out and walk to Station 1 to inform them of the collapse, so crews then went to rescue the remaining people trapped inside.
