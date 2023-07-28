Mayfield man charged with attempted murder
Thomas

MAYFIELD – An 18-year-old Mayfield man is facing kidnapping, wanton endangerment and attempted murder charges, according to the Mayfield Police Department.

A Mayfield PD news release said officers responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of West Lockridge St. shortly after midnight on Wednesday. Multiple 911 callers reported the shots being heard, including a home that sustained two bullet strikes that entered a bedroom, missing a teenager sleeping in his bed by inches.  