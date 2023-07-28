Mayfield man charged with attempted murder

MAYFIELD – An 18-year-old Mayfield man is facing kidnapping, wanton endangerment and attempted murder charges, according to the Mayfield Police Department.
A Mayfield PD news release said officers responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of West Lockridge St. shortly after midnight on Wednesday. Multiple 911 callers reported the shots being heard, including a home that sustained two bullet strikes that entered a bedroom, missing a teenager sleeping in his bed by inches.
The investigation revealed that a juvenile suspect and an adult allegedly lured the victims to a home on West Lockridge, where an assault allegedly took place. During the assault, shots were fired, some striking an occupied vehicle parked outside, police said.
One victim fled the scene on foot seeking help and eventually was transported to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center emergency room for treatment due to injuries sustained during the assault. The victims in the vehicle fled the scene, and immediately called 911 for help. The shooters from the home fled on foot, but one was picked up by Mayfield police at the home later that day and brought in for questioning.
Police said a small child was being cared for by the suspects and was present at the time of the incident. The investigation is ongoing. Kentucky State Police and the Graves County Sheriff's Office assisted the Mayfield Police Department.
A female juvenile was charged with conspiracy to kidnapping and wanton endangerment in the first degree. Jaylen Thomas, 18, of Mayfield, was charged with kidnapping, two counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree and three counts of attempted murder.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
