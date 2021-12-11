MAYFIELD – Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday he believes more than 70 Kentuckians may have lost their lives by Sunday – though he feared it could top 100 – in the largest and most devastating tornado in the state’s history.
After having formed in Arkansas, the tornado made its way to western Kentucky and struck Mayfield around 9:30 p.m., destroying countless homes, businesses and government buildings. In the downtown area on Saturday, it was virtually impossible to find any buildings that were not severely damaged, and crumbled remnants of wood and brick were spread across the ground in every direction as far as one could see.
With the Mayfield Fire Department/Graves County EMS building unusable, emergency agencies set up an Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at the CFSB building on the north side of town. Agencies from all over western Kentucky came to offer assistance, including Calloway County Emergency Management, Calloway County Fire-Rescue, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, the Murray Police Department and the Murray Fire Department.
According to the governor, the tornado crossed four states and was more than 200 miles long, making it the longest tornado track on record and the largest in Kentucky history.
“I want to thank every local emergency management employee, police officer, firefighter and first responder,” Beshear said in a news release. “This has been one of the toughest nights in Kentucky history. It’s hard to put into words. Remember, each of these lost lives are children of God, irreplaceable to their families and communities. But we will make it through this. We will rebuild. We are strong, resilient people – and we’re going to be there every step of the way. This is one state standing strong.”
Beshear declared a state of emergency and activated more than 180 Kentucky National Guard members as well as the Kentucky State Police. During a press briefing at Mayfield’s EOC Saturday morning, the governor said he had spoken directly to President Joe Biden, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Deanne Criswell about his request for a federal emergency declaration. Kentucky's federal delegation, including U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. Rand Paul and U.S. representatives James Comer, Hal Rogers, John Yarmuth, Brett Guthrie, Andy Barr and Thomas Massie also sent a joint letter to Biden expressing their support for Beshear’s request, and the governor announced at another media briefing in Bowling Green Saturday afternoon that Biden had approved the request.
“This will be, I believe, the deadliest tornado system to ever run through Kentucky,” Beshear said in Mayfield. “Earlier this morning at about 5 a.m., we were pretty sure that we would lose over 50 Kentuckians. I’m now certain that number is north of 70. It may in fact end up exceeding 100 before the day is done. The damage is even worse now that we have first light. A couple places have been hit incredibly hard, certainly Mayfield here in Graves County, but everywhere along the line of this tornado that touched down and stayed down for 227 miles.
“Kentucky is united today behind the people of western Kentucky. We want to be here to help dig out, to help make rescues, to help provide when people are suffering and then to help rebuild. This is not a one-day thing. This is one state, and we will stand united to make sure that we can lift our families back up. But please know that there are a lot of families that need your prayers, prayers that somebody may be found or prayers to help them through the grieving process.”
After leaving Mayfield, Beshear traveled to Dawson Springs, which also saw catastrophic damage. Beshear’s father, former Gov. Steve Beshear, grew up in Dawson Springs, and the governor became emotional as he talked about the losses that small Hopkins County was facing as well.
Mayfield Consumer Products, a candle factory on Industrial Drive, had employees inside when the tornado came through, and crews were working throughout the day and into the night conducting a rescue and recovery operation. Graves County Coroner Brad Jones said the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office and coroners’ offices from several other counties were assisting. Jones said that as of mid-Saturday afternoon, around 40 employees were still unaccounted for.
“Hopefully, they made it home,” he said. “We just don’t know.”
Although Calloway County was under a tornado watch most of Friday night and was issued a tornado warning early in the evening, no substantial damage was reported Saturday, according to Calloway County Emergency Management. Justin Holland, safety and geographic information systems (GIS) coordinator for Murray Electric System, said there was no damage to the MES grid, but the Tennessee Valley Authority transmission line that feeds Murray’s grid – as well as that of West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation and many Calloway County residents – could take several days to repair.
“TVA has a lot of transmission poles down, so basically, we’ll have to wait on them to get all their repairs made,” Holland said. “There’s no timetable on that, but it’s probably going to be at least two, three or four days. It might be even longer. Whenever they get their stuff done, Murray Electric should be able to get everybody back on in the city rather quickly. … Anywhere from Puryear (Tennessee) on up north that gets electricity from TVA – Murray, Mayfield, Benton, probably Cadiz and Princeton – are going to be dark for a long time.”
About three-quarters of WKRECC’s 38,000 meters were without power Saturday, the company said. Saturday afternoon, WKRECC had 11 crews in the field making repairs to equipment.
“By making repairs to obviously damaged equipment, we expect to have more members back online when power is restored to the substations,” WKRECC said in a news release. “TVA has said they are dealing with a total of 60 damaged transmission structures in our region. We expect to nearly double our workforce (Sunday) with the addition of visiting crews from other electric cooperatives. We are grateful to these crews and to their companies for making them available to help us rebuild.”
Calloway County Emergency Management announced late Saturday afternoon that Murray State University’s CFSB Center would be open that night for use as a warming center. For anyone who uses a generator to power their home, Holland warned that they should use extreme caution and make sure the fumes cannot get into the house. Otherwise, the residents could get sick and die from carbon monoxide poisoning. He said people also need to make sure their generator is hooked up in a way that does not back-feed on the MES or WKRECC grid once the power comes back on.
