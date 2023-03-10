MURRAY – Murray Bob Rogers assigned City Council members to three ad-hoc committees at Thursday’s council meeting in order study specific issues and form recommendations.

The committees – which Rogers dubbed “issue study groups” – include one to propose new revenue options for the city, another to determine how the city should spend its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from the federal government and another to decide how to spend the settlement funds the city will receive from a national class-action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers. Rogers said that when the study groups bring him the recommendations, three members of the group need to have signed the document, as well as Director of Finance Kim Wyatt and City Attorney Warren Hopkins. He said that extra oversight is meant to ensure that the recommendations could be feasibly funded by the money available and that they are legal for the city to carry out.