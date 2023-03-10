MURRAY – Murray Bob Rogers assigned City Council members to three ad-hoc committees at Thursday’s council meeting in order study specific issues and form recommendations.
The committees – which Rogers dubbed “issue study groups” – include one to propose new revenue options for the city, another to determine how the city should spend its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from the federal government and another to decide how to spend the settlement funds the city will receive from a national class-action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers. Rogers said that when the study groups bring him the recommendations, three members of the group need to have signed the document, as well as Director of Finance Kim Wyatt and City Attorney Warren Hopkins. He said that extra oversight is meant to ensure that the recommendations could be feasibly funded by the money available and that they are legal for the city to carry out.
“The Long Range Planning Committee is going to present in the next few meetings a list of things that they would like to see accomplished in the next few years,” Rogers said while discussing the revenue options study group. “Obviously, they all cost a lot of money, and so our revenue is somewhat flat right now and has been as our expenses have gone up ... So I'm going to ask this committee, with Chairman (Danny) Hudspeth, to bring back some options. I'm not necessarily talking about raising taxes; I'm talking about some revenue-producing options that you would recommend to the Finance Committee to recommend to the council.”
Rogers said ARPA funds have a lot of restrictions as to how they can be spent, so it will be the ARPA study group’s job to navigate those before making recommendations. Finally, the opioid settlement funds come from the $26 billion several pharmaceutical companies agreed to pay, resolving more than 4,000 claims of state and local governments across the country. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced last month that the state would receive $478 million from the settlement, which is the second-largest multi-state agreement in U.S. history, second only to the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.
Major Sam Bierds with the Murray Police Department delivered the quarterly Alcoholic Beverage Control report, which covered Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. He said there were 52 establishments, which yielded a total of $190,785.36 in revenue. The total included $161,462.33 in regulatory fees, $ 28,400 in renewals, $800 in new licenses and $123.03 in penalties. The establishments included 14 restaurants ($15,224.74), 22 malt beverage sellers ($40,913.44), five taverns ($8,724.75), seven package stores ($93,975.07), two caterers ($63.76), one microbrewery ($1,184.51), and one golf course ($1,376.06).
After the report concluded, Rogers added, “I just want to mention that I’ve heard questions from time to time – and I even saw this in a recent article in the paper – that you couldn't tell where alcohol the alcohol money went. I just want to point out that (ABC money) no longer goes into the police budget. There is a separate ABC budget that tells exactly where the alcohol money goes. It tells what percent of police salaries are paid (by the funds), and all that was determined by a CPA who studied this issue a couple of years ago and how much goes in there for the ABC officer. It's all broken down, so if anybody wants to see where the alcohol money goes, it’s (on the city’s website). They can look under the ABC budget, and it’s right there. You may not agree with where it goes, but you can sure see where it goes.”
The council also voted to approve a resolution to accept a grant from the Cleaner Water Program that was appropriated by Senate Bill 36 in the 2021 General Assembly.
“As some of you are well aware, we approved this resolution a few meetings back,” City Administrator Jim Osborne explained. “The state wanted the date to be after the date that they sent the contract. This is for the Fourth Street water main relocation project, and it’s $932,000. … What we'll do is take the line out of the middle of Fourth Street and put it over on the sidewalk in hopes that we can stop the potholes that are happening on Fourth Street.
Osborne noted that Fourth Street is a state road, and he said the project shouldn’t take very long to get started because it has already been bid out.
The council also voted to approve a $29,395 bid from McKeel Equipment for a portable diesel compressor. Public Works Committee Chair Monty McCuiston said $33,000 had been budgeted for the purchase. Councilman Terry Strieter said he was concerned that the city only received one bid, but committee member Joe Darnall said it was a specialized piece of equipment and it had been tough finding any other companies interested in submitting a bid.
