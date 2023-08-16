US-NEWS-HOUSE-MCCARTHY-SPENDING-ABA

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy meets with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. 

 Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS

WASHINGTON – (TNS) House Republicans are planning to take up a short-term stopgap funding measure next month to avoid a partial government shutdown, Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told members of his conference during a Monday night call, sources familiar with the conversation said.

The continuing resolution is expected to extend current funding until early December, giving lawmakers a few extra months past the Sept. 30 deadline to complete fiscal 2024 appropriations. McCarthy said Monday that he did not want to have a continuing resolution run up to the Christmas recess, sources said.