WASHINGTON — (TNS) Speaker Kevin McCarthy left the U.S. Capitol late Tuesday afternoon saying the two parties had yet to reach a deal to avert a first-ever U.S. default, and a top lieutenant said there are no more meetings planned.

Republican Rep. Garret Graves, one of McCarthy’s chief negotiators, suggested just hours after a two-hour meeting in the Capitol with his White House counterparts that the two sides were at a standoff.

