WASHINGTON – (TNS) Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he wants to avoid a U.S. government shutdown because it would undermine his party’s leverage in negotiations over spending cuts sought by Republicans.

“I want to make sure we don’t shut down,” McCarthy said on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures. “I don’t think that is a win for the American public and I definitely believe it’ll make our hand weaker if we shut down.”

