MURRAY — Spring Creek Health Care, Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has a new owner.
In December, the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees gave the administration of Murray-Calloway County Hospital the go-ahead to begin the process of finding a new owner for the facility on Murray’s south side. Thursday, the hospital announced that the process had concluded.
Plainview Healthcare Partners, which is based in New York City but owns facilities throughout the United States, including Kentucky, has signed an agreement and assume ownership of Spring Creek on June 1.
“We had to make sure we had the best company to come in here and I think we absolutely got the right provider,” said hospital CEO Jerry Penner, who said that Plainview was tabbed after an extensive search process. ‘We had a lot of places looking at it. I’d say it was probably between 10 and 12 that were interested and we culled that down to three that we actually had brought here on site.
“We had a lot of people involved on our end too, and that included our board members. At any given time, we had three or four of them involved with the interviews and asking questions and each one of them had their eyes on different things they wanted covered. It was a good process.”
In December, Penner said that this was a matter of financial security for the hospital at a time where health care faces significant challenges in multiple areas. At the time, he said board members had been discussing this issue for as many as five years.
However, he said the subject began receiving serious attention in October 2019 when a new long-range plan for the hospital was being designed.
“We went over some real key things (during the strategic plan discussions), like ‘what we needed to do for our future, what we were going to be in the future and what we can’t be for our future.’ One of the things we can’t be for our future is broke,” Penner said in December of how it was determined that in order to handle all of the issues at Spring Creek, it would take about $8 million in capital. “So part of the strategic plan was to examine the potential of taking Spring Creek off our inventory so we could focus more on the hospital.”
Now, Plainview will take the lead in guiding Spring Creek into the future and Penner said something that gave MCCH officials confidence was the feedback they received from facilities that are under Plainview’s leadership.
“We talked to places in Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana and Tennessee and we got nothing but positive comments,” he said, adding that finding the right fit was very important for the hospital. “This is not like we’re just washing our hands and walking away. Oh no. We had to find the right provider because they’re going to be our No. 1 admitter, so we’ve got to have a strong relationship established and we have that.
“Plainview has a great long-range vision, plus they’ve been doing this for quite a while. They know what they’re doing and that was a requirement for us when we began this process (in December). We wanted to find someone that has a lot of experience and knows what they’re doing because this is a big thing for this community.”
Penner also said that no jobs will be lost because of the change.
“Salaries are not going to change and we’re going to be working on benefit packages between now and the time (Plainview) takes over,” he said. “That was a main thing for us, that our employees will keep their jobs and, in some cases, pay will actually go up.”
Spring Creek was opened in 1964. The hospital has owned the facility for about 20 years.
