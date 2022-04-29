MURRAY – The Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees followed the recommendation of its Finance Committee and voted this week to allow hospital administrators to take actions necessary for the issuance of a $15 million bond.
Before discussing the bond issuance, Chief Financial Officer John Bradford gave the financial report. He said MCCH had a very good month financially, including the highest monthly total ever for cash collections at $14.1 million. Gross revenues were $47.4 million (18% over plan); net revenues were $15 million (24% over plan); operating income was $1.88 million, $4.1 million year to date; and total operating expenses were $13.3 million (9% over). MCCH had 251 days cash on hand at the end of March.
Murray Mayor and Finance Committee Chair Bob Rogers reported the committee’s recommendation, “On behalf of the Finance Committee, I make a motion that the hospital administrative staff proceed with the necessary steps for a $15 million bond issue, for funds to be used with the current and available funds to upgrade hospital facilities and equipment to continue providing quality healthcare for our community.”
The motion was seconded by Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes and unanimously passed by the board.
“We recently went to a different rating agency and got an upgraded bond rating – BBB,” Bradford said in a post-meeting interview, providing additional background information. “That’s an investment-grade rating, which means that if someone wanted to lend us money, they’re likely to lend it to us at a lower rate than they would if we had a junk-bond rating, which is what we had before we switched agencies. We’re not only likely to get it at a lower rate, but people are more likely to lend to us.”
Bradford explained that the new bond rating was issued based on MCCH’s current financial situation and under the assumption it would be issuing $15 million in debt, so issuing the bond will not negatively impact the hospital’s new bond rating. He also explained that there are a number of reasons why now is a good time for MCCH to issue debt.
“The reason it makes sense to borrow money now is we’ve had a couple of really strong years financially, but, of course, there’s no guarantee that we’re going to continue to have strong years,” he said. “Things can always happen. … If something were to happen and we tried to go out and borrow money then, our bond rating, at that point, may be reduced; and we would have to borrow at a higher rate. It’s advantageous for us to borrow it now because we’re in a stronger position.
“Another reason is because interest rates are low and, from everything we read, we anticipate the rates are probably going to go up in the future as the Fed raises interest rates. So, if we were to defer borrowing now – even though we don’t necessarily need the money today – the risk is that we would have to borrow at a higher rate. … Since it’s an uncertain future, this is a chance for us to lock in funding at a low interest rate in anticipation of some unforeseen event.”
In his leadership report, CEO Jerry Penner discussed, among other things, why capital improvements are vital for the hospital’s survival.
“We talked about this in our long-term strategic planning (meeting) that one of the things we are really worried about is our recruitment of physicians,” he said. “… All these young physicians are training on da Vinci (Surgical System). That is a $1.5 million investment, let alone the resources and supplies that are going to be used to keep that robot running over time. … We’ve got to have it if we’re ever going to attract and keep the talent here.
“Mr. Mayor, the resolution today goes a long way in making sure we keep good equipment in the hospital and the standard of care is met all the time. We don’t necessarily have to keep up with the Joneses out there, but we do have to keep up with the standard of care; that’s much more important. We don’t have to be fancy, but we certainly have to be good at what we do.”
