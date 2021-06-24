MURRAY — What has been billed as the biggest fundraising campaign in the history of Murray-Calloway County Hospital is about to move into a higher gear.
That is because on Wednesday the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees approved the bid for the construction of the object of that campaign — a new version of the Regional Cancer Center.
The board’s vote was unanimous as a $7,039,000 low bid from Pinnacle Construction Inc. of Benton was accepted. This was the lowest bid received out of three competitors for the contract; they were submitted to the board’s Finance Committee, which met Monday and recommended Pinnacle’s bid be forwarded to the full board Wednesday.
“This is a great day for the community and a great day for Murray-Calloway County Hospital. The cancer center is something that’s extremely important and it has been the No.1 priority of the board to move forward on it,” said hospital CEO Jerry Penner. “This was a process of getting the right partner and now that we’ve got that, it’s time to execute.”
Pinnacle is no stranger to MCCH projects. The firm founded in 1995 was chosen for the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House construction several years earlier and was tabbed for the relocation of the hospital’s laboratory, which is in its final stages inside the North Tower of the facility.
The cancer center is being relocated to where the emergency room previously had been housed near the intersection of South Eighth and Elm streets.
“They’ll do a fantastic job and we’re looking forward to getting a great product at the end and something this community will be extremely proud of,” Penner said of Pinnacle being the contractor for the project, which is estimated to cost about $13 million, with the Enduring Hope fundraising campaign that was launched in 2018 aimed at raising $6 million.
“This is going to be useful and be able to save a life or two, and we’ll start talking to the community about (fundraising). Obviously, all of us have been touched by cancer at some point. It’s been somebody we know, one of our loved ones. I mean, here at the hospital, there’s not a day that goes by that one of my staff or one of my staff’s family members are affected by cancer. And we’ve lost a handful of people over the years.
“It’s time we put a stop to that.”
Enduring Hope Chair Donna Herndon was not able to attend Wednesday’s meeting but she was aware that the bid was going to be discussed. She expressed excitement Wednesday afternoon after learning of the board’s unanimous vote.
“This is good news. I had talked with (at least one trustee) earlier today and this confirms my fondest hopes,” said Herndon, whose campaign has raised more than $600,000 so far. “The timing is critical. For one thing, we just lost (longtime radiation oncologist) Dr. Bill Giese, who was a brilliant doctor (he died last month). We were so fortunate to have him and, in my opinion, there is no way we can recruit someone to take the place of Dr. Giese until we have that facility underway.
“There is no question (Wednesday’s bid acceptance) will be an important factor in finding his replacement.”
Penner said a ground breaking has been scheduled for July 29. The project is expected to be completed sometime in 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.