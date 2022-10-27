MURRAY – Oct. 1 marks the beginning of a new fiscal year for Murray-Calloway County Hospital. As such, the MCCH Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday focused on highlights from the 2022 fiscal year. Trustees also approved the hospital’s operating and capital budgets, laying the groundwork for the new year.

CFO John Bradford presented a summary of the operating and capital budgets. Looking at last year, while the first six months of FY 2022 brought over $4 million in operating income, MCCH had a net operating loss for the last six months around $200,000; expenses for the first half of the year were on par with the second half of the year. Noting those figures “colored our perception and expectations for next fiscal year,” Bradford proposed a “break-even” operating budget for the 2023 fiscal year. Regarding capital expenditures, Bradford proposed a $20 million capital budget.