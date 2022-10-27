MURRAY – Oct. 1 marks the beginning of a new fiscal year for Murray-Calloway County Hospital. As such, the MCCH Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday focused on highlights from the 2022 fiscal year. Trustees also approved the hospital’s operating and capital budgets, laying the groundwork for the new year.
CFO John Bradford presented a summary of the operating and capital budgets. Looking at last year, while the first six months of FY 2022 brought over $4 million in operating income, MCCH had a net operating loss for the last six months around $200,000; expenses for the first half of the year were on par with the second half of the year. Noting those figures “colored our perception and expectations for next fiscal year,” Bradford proposed a “break-even” operating budget for the 2023 fiscal year. Regarding capital expenditures, Bradford proposed a $20 million capital budget.
“We wanted to be somewhat cautionary in our budget even though we did make $4 million this year, we don’t think that’s realistic next year,” Bradford advised. “That includes roughly a 4% inflation factor. We hope that’s sufficient. We’ve certainly seen utility costs the last couple of months be 25% greater than budget, significantly greater than last year; of course, it’s hard to project what those are going to do.”
Bradford advised that, even with a break-even operating budget and $20 million in capital, he believes MCCH can still end the year with 190 days cash on hand, or $79 million in cash and investments. That includes a $5 million draw on bonds and anticipates around $1.5 million from the Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital for the Regional Cancer Center.
“We’ve budgeted ‘break even.’ Half of hospitals are losing money; a few are making money; and we think we’re going to be somewhere in the middle,” Bradford said and added, “I wouldn’t be surprised to see losses of several million dollars next year. It’s hard to predict, and I would expect some pretty big swings throughout the year. … Hopefully, inpatient revenues will pick back up, and our tactics will work and we’ll see some volume growth out of our recruiting.”
The board also heard an update on physician enterprise. Quality Coordinator Stacie Austin began the presentation with a report on MIPS (Merit-Based Incentive Payment System), which determines Medicare payment adjustments, for the 2021 performance year. MCCH providers’ overall group score was 95.04, earning them a total adjustment increase of 1.62%, effective Jan. 1, 2023.
Austin noted 15 providers that scored higher, which entitles them to a higher reimbursement rate, including five providers who scored 100% and will receive a 2.33% increase as a result.
Director of Physician Enterprise Kim Evans noted double-digit increases in new patient volumes compared to last fiscal year for four clinics, including a 35% increase for cardiology and a 26% increase for oncology. Across all clinics, the 14,986 new patients seen translated to a 5.6% increase in total new patient volume.
A similar increase was seen in overall patient volumes across all clinics; MCCH providers saw 168,466 total patients, a 6.2% increase of FY 2021. Around 30% were seen at MMA; of those, 73% came to the walk-in clinic.
Evans also reported that the year-to-date patient satisfaction score is 94.1%, which places MCCH in the 77th percentile among rural hospitals. Efforts to improve patient satisfaction are focused in three areas: “give easy-to-understand instructions,” “provider explain in a way you understand” and “provider listen carefully to you.”
The positive impact of the hospital’s new telephone system on patient satisfaction was also noted, with Evans adding that from January to mid-October, Murray Medical Associates alone received 222,979 phone calls.
Given Oct. 1 marked the start of the hospital’s new fiscal year, CEO Jerry Penner used his leadership report to provide trustees a summary of highlights over the past year. Among those were the substantial improvement in staff satisfaction scores; Penner applauded department directors as well as staff for their efforts to increase satisfaction scores.
Penner mentioned capital expenditures were $12.7 million last year, making it one of highest ever for the organization. He highlighted recruitment efforts and noted that the addition of the da Vinci robotic surgical system will help with recruiting specialists in the future.
The hospitalist program launched in May is proving to be a successful venture. Penner advised of positive trends observed in quality metrics, including decreases in lengths of stay.
In the financial report, Bradford presented September financials. He noted it was a strong revenue month for the hospital with gross revenues exceeding plan by 16% and outpatient revenues more than 30% over plan. As he advised last month, the shift in reimbursement rates for observation admissions from inpatient to outpatient is significantly impacting inpatient revenues. Net revenues in September of $13.1 million were over plan by $1.5 million.
Bradford reported expenses of $12.8 million were over by 8%, but that was less than the revenue variance. He advised salary and contract labor expenses continue to be higher than expected on higher provider costs and higher volumes, but noted that contract labor costs have decreased as the hospital works to reduce reliance on agency staffing.
September brought MCCH $441,000 in operating income which was positive to plan by $452,000, bringing the year-to-date operating income to $3.9 million, $2.9 million over plan.
Investment losses for the month accounted for a little less than half of the year-to-date investment losses of $7.5 million. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was positive year-to-date at $10.6 million in spite of being negative $2.4 million in September. The hospital ended the fiscal year with 207 days cash on hand, or $81.3 million in cash and investments.
MCCH recognized $5.3 million in provider relief funding for the year. Bond proceeds in the amount of $4.8 million were withdrawn in September, leaving around $10 million for future use.
For the year, the hospital had $12.7 in capital expenditures, including $4.9 million spent on the cancer center, which is less than the $18 million approved by the board for the year.
The board also approved initial appointments for Carole Scharf, MD, radiation oncology; Masiku Mdala-Gausi, MD, hospitalist; and Melinda Knott, APRN, hospitalist, as well as reappointments for Gregory Conner, DO, and Michael Crider, CRNA. Since the last board meeting, credentials expired for L. Dwayne Sneed, APRN, and David Zimmerman, MD.
The next board meeting will be Wednesday, Nov. 23 at noon in the hospital’s Garrison Board Room and via Zoom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.