MURRAY – Since the Omicron variant took hold in late December, Calloway County has seen more than 3,000 new cases. In fact, the county has reported 33% of the total case count since Jan. 1. At their Feb. 23 Board of Trustees meeting, Murray-Calloway County Hospital executives outlined the impact of the Omicron surge on the hospital.
Chief Nursing Officer Jeff Eye, said, “On Jan. 18, we had to escalate our Emergency Operations Plan and cancel almost all surgeries. (We did) emergency surgeries only for about four days. We took all the staff from the peri-op area and the endo area and staffed outpatient surgery to take overflow patients for COVID in what we typically use as our pre-op area.”
MCCH operated under their emergency operations plan for 14 days. Eye said that, during that period, there were three separate occasions there was a 12- to 36-hour timeframe during which all of the hospital’s ventilators were in use. He advised that ventilators had to be taken off of the ambulances in order to have them available for patients coming into the ER. On three separate occasions, we were one to two ventilator patients away from having to convene an ethics panel and appoint a triage officer.”
As of Monday, MCCH had only four COVID patients in-house, none of whom are in the ICU, which is the lowest number of COVID patients the hospital has had in-house since Nov. 30. Even though COVID numbers are coming down and MCCH has been able to schedule elective procedures for weeks, Eye said the hospital is still working through the backlog of surgeries.
Chief Financial Officer John Bradford advised the board of the significant financial impact of having record-high COVID census numbers forcing the hospital to cancel elective procedures.
“Outpatient revenues were actually under 3%. I would note that the loss of the OR/GI procedures was approximately a loss of $1.5 million in gross revenues for the month.”
High numbers of COVID patients had other financial impacts on the hospital.
“We experienced some pretty significant negative variances in salaries, contract labor and supplies and almost all related to the high COVID census that we experienced during the month,” Bradford said. “We captured $531,000 in COVID-related expenses that we were able to apply against the $7.6 million in provider relief funding we received in November and December.”
On the subject of staffing, CEO Jerry Penner said, “It certainly has been a challenge for us and dovetails with the fact that the shortage just makes it more difficult to bring your agency staff in or at the high-dollar amounts that you are asked to bring them in.”
In the rest of the financial report, Bradford said:
• Gross revenues for January were over plan by about 7% (in spite of the reduction of) outpatient revenues.
• Net revenues of $12.8 million exceeded budget by 9% and net patient service revenue percentage was 30.4%, which was in line with budget and year-to-date averages.
• Total expenses of $13.3 million exceeded plan by $1.5 million or 12.3%.
• Investment losses for the month were $1,039,000.
• Year-to-date operating income of $2,266,000 was $1.2 million greater than both plan and prior year.
• MCCH ended the month of January with $96 million in cash and investments or 264 days cash on hand; and in year-to-date, MCCH invested about $2.25 million in capital expenditures.
Penner congratulated three new board members on their appointments: Calloway County appointee Shawn Reynolds, City of Murray appointee Dr. Summer Cross, PhD, APRN, FNP-BC and newly-elected Chief of Staff Dr. Nicholas O’Dell, MD.
