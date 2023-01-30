MURRAY – Much of the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees meeting last week focused on the hospital’s quality improvement projects, including performance on last year’s initiatives and objectives for 2023.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), under its Hospital Quality Initiative, requires hospitals to report on quality improvement project outcomes and submit annual quality and utilization management plans.
Chief Nursing Officer Jeff Eye presented the 2023 quality and utilization management plans and highlighted noteworthy findings from the 2022 Patient Safety and Performance Improvement Report as well as the CAHPS (Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) results.
CAHPS highlights included improvements in cleanliness (up 22.93%), responsiveness of staff (up 6.3%) and call button help received as wanted (up 14.3%). Eye noted that the Service Excellence Committee focused considerable effort last year to improve the latter two metrics.
“They’ve put in a lot of initiatives such as the hourly rounding and bedside reports, setting expectations of how fast you should answer a call light,” Eye advised. “One thing that we continue to struggle with a little bit is our call light system provides us no data, and (it can be difficult) for the nurse to talk to the patient in a way that they can actually understand. So, we are looking at replacing that system at some point because it is starting to be a little bit out-of-date.”
Modest improvements were made in emergency room times. The time between when an ER doctor decides to admit a patient and when they leave to go to the floor was down 10 minutes to 108 minutes. Eye said the goal is 90 minutes.
The overall arrival to departure time for discharged patients also improved, though not as much. The ER shaved six minutes off their median time. That goal is 149 minutes. Eye noted ER physicians got close to the 30-minute goal for door-to-evaluation by a provider, with an average of 39.55 minutes for the year.
Improvements were seen in all areas related to medication communication, which he attributed to the work of Hospital Care Coordinators Whitney Ballard and Allison Kilgore.
Following Eye’s presentation, the board approved the 2023 Utilization Management Plan and the 2023 Quality and Performance Improvement Plan.
In his Leadership Report, CEO Jerry Penner highlighted a few national news stories related to the financial difficulties hospital systems are facing resulting in layoffs, operating losses in the hundreds of millions.
The surgeon general held a town hall with officials from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) about prior authorizations. Penner voiced his appreciation for the “people at such high levels paying attention.”
“As I reported last month, there are some actions at the CMS level,” he said. “They’re trying to fix this and hold insurers' feet to the fire to make sure that we (can take) care of the person that we’re really concerned about, which is the patient.”
Penner also advised trustees they are “diligently moving forward” on purchasing a new electronic medical record (EMR) system that will consolidate all of medical records onto one platform. In February, representatives from two different companies will be onsite to demonstrate their respective platforms, giving presentations to various departments in the hospital. Penner advised it will likely amount to a $15 million investment.
CFO John Bradford began his Financial Report noting MCCH ended December in a “strong financial position.”
Across the board, revenues in December were mostly on target; however, year-to-date figures are under $2.9 million. Both inpatient and outpatient revenues were on par with the budget in December. YTD inpatient revenues are under $3 million. Net revenue was under for the month at $12.5 million; YTD net revenue is under budget $2.3 million.
Inpatient volumes were down 15% compared to the prior year. Bradford cited a reduction in ER admissions and further advised the downturn in YTD figures is on par with the increase in observation visits. He also noted lower rates on higher Medicare inpatient contractual percentages and an increase in past due accounts more than 80 and 180 days old.
“As accounts age over 180 days, we fully reserve them, which reduces net revenues,” Bradford explained. “The good news is we’ve had strong cash collections, exceeding net revenues, which suggests that we could be a little conservative in our reserves. We should know more in the next couple of months as we work through some new processes and bring on more staff in the business office.”
As was the case with revenue, total expenses for the month were in line with the budget. Nonetheless, MCCH saw an operating loss of $584,000 in December, bringing total losses for the first three months of the 2023 fiscal year to $2.6 million.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) for the month was negative $1.3 million, stemming from investment losses of $1.5 million; however, YTD EBITDA is $3.1 million as YTD investment income of $3.3 million exceeds plan by $2.2 million. MCCH has 200 days cash on hand, which Bradford noted does not include $10 million in cash the hospital has yet to access from the $15 million bond issued last spring.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nicholas O’Dell gave the Medical Staff Report, and the board approved reappointments for Dr. Taylor Gilbert, pediatrician, and Ali Sasseen, APRN, oncology.
The next board meeting will be Wednesday, Feb. 22, at noon in the hospital’s Garrison Board Room and via Zoom.
