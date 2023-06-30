MURRAY – In the first quarter of 2023, drug shortages hit a 10-year high, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. In April, there was a shortage of more than 300 drugs in the United States. As the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees heard in its meeting Wednesday, the national crisis is starting to hit home.
Clinical Pharmacist James Renfroe and Pharmacy Director Sheila Walker took time to discuss the drug shortage after providing the board an update on pharmacy initiatives in 2023, which included, among other things, MCCH’s strides in the areas of opioid and antibiotic stewardship.
“You hate to hear people blame COVID again, but I think COVID really exposed our supply chain issues, that we are overly dependent, maybe, on international supply chains as well as, what you might call, monopolies,” Renfroe said, and later added, “We’ve had a few manufacturers in America that have gone bankrupt, so that has led to some supply-chain issues.”
One concern is antibiotics. Renfroe explained that the issue is largely around generic drugs, which do not bring large profits to manufacturers. Despite the high need, there are only a few companies left that manufacture cheap antibiotics.
“There are just a few companies that make, for example, some of our chemotherapies. An example of that would be our platinum drugs are made in India; there’s a manufacturer that makes about 70% of those, so when there were regulatory issues with that particular manufacturer, that totally has (impacted supplies).”
Fortunately, MCCH has been able to stay ahead of the shortage of chemotherapy drugs, but any stockpiles have been depleted.
“We used to be able to get a month’s worth of drugs in and be okay, but it seems like we’re barely able to get them on the day they’re needed,” he said.
“We made Jerry aware of this, and he called (Rep. James) Comer and (Sen. Mitch) McConnell, not to pile on but to make sure they were aware that, in our town, it’s hitting us now,” Walker added. “When we reported to the Quality Committee, we were out of platinol (cisplatin); we’ve got five vials coming in, so we’re waiting on that. We’ve befriended a representative of one of the drug companies and she’s secured five vials for us, and that should last us, maybe, two weeks. After that… we’re keeping our fingers crossed.”
This summer, MCCH is expecting an unusually high number of babies to be delivered. Chief Nursing Officer Jeff Eye gave an update on preparations the hospital is making to accommodate the coming onslaught of deliveries. Once the oncology unit has fully transitioned to the new Regional Cancer Center, renovations will begin to convert that space to a postpartum unit.
“We’re close to ready,” Eye advised. “It’s going to be a sprint to the finish line to be ready for the increase in volume, but they’ll be ready for that.”
The number of obstetric patients that will be coming to MCCH for care is due to Henry County Medical Center (HCMC) in Paris, Tennessee closing its obstetrics unit Sept. 1, but Eye noted there are already some patients moving their care from HCMC ahead of the closure.
“We haven’t had anything on this level for some time,” CEO Jerry Penner said. “We just want to make sure you know and the community knows we’re prepared. This is going to be an onslaught for a short amount of time. We already knew we were going to get those; but we didn’t know about Henry County (Medical Center) until last month when they announced that.”
Penner also discussed patient satisfaction scores, sharing that the inpatient units received scores ranging from 90.3 on the surgical floor to 95.8 on 3-north/labor and delivery. While patient satisfaction is important in all areas of the hospital, Penner noted that scores received by inpatient units directly impact MCCH’s star rating, which is a system for summarizing quality measures.
In the financial report, CFO John Bradford advised gross revenues of $47.7 million were $612,000 over budget. Inpatient revenues were 6% under budget at $11.3 million; however, at $31.9 million, outpatient revenues were 3% over budget. Net patient revenue in May was above plan at $13.8 million.
May expenses came in 2% under budget at $13.5 million. While salaries nominally exceeded budget, Bradford noted a substantial decrease in contract labor costs, to the tune of 17%; however, benefits expenses were over budget by $81,000 largely due to increased workers compensation and pension costs.
MCCH’s total income from operations last month was $569,000. While investment losses in May cost the hospital $570,000, investment income totals $6.4 million YTD. The hospital gained $187,000 from the sale of two Poplar Street properties. Capital expenditures of $1.4 million brought the YTD total to $11.7 million. At $739,000, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was under plan in May by $405,000. MCCH ended the month with total cash and investments of $75.5 million, translating to 183 days cash on hand.
The board approved initial appointments for Dr. Steve McCullough, hospitalist, and four certified registered nurse anesthetists, Laurie Butler, Dianna Kaye Graber, Charles Knapper and Nathan Morgan. The board also approved reappointment for Dr. John Stitt, surgery.
Before adjourning, the board met in two executive sessions – one pertaining to legal matters and the other regarding personnel. No action was taken following either session.
The next board meeting will be at noon on Wednesday, July 26, in the hospital’s Garrison Board Room and via Zoom.
