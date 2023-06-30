MURRAY – In the first quarter of 2023, drug shortages hit a 10-year high, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. In April, there was a shortage of more than 300 drugs in the United States. As the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees heard in its meeting Wednesday, the national crisis is starting to hit home.

Clinical Pharmacist James Renfroe and Pharmacy Director Sheila Walker took time to discuss the drug shortage after providing the board an update on pharmacy initiatives in 2023, which included, among other things, MCCH’s strides in the areas of opioid and antibiotic stewardship.