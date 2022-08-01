MURRAY – The Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees heard an overview of the Chronic Care Management currently under development at MCCH and also received an update on the achievements of MCCH Emergency Medical Services (EMS) at its regular meeting last week.
Melissa Lewis, a social worker at MCCH, presented an overview of the upcoming Chronic Care Management program. She explained that the program is actually a benefit covered under Medicare part B for people with two or more chronic conditions that are expected to last a year or more. It allows patients to receive services and assistance outside of the doctor’s office that will help them better manage their chronic conditions and support their overall health.
Some examples of chronic conditions include diabetes, cancer, COPD and kidney failure, but Lewis said any condition “that is expected to last 12 months or more and puts the patient at a high health risk will qualify.”
The program focuses on problems that are more common in patients with chronic conditions. “It will vary from patient-to-patient and will depend on what their chronic condition is,” Lewis said. “The focus could be on pain management, nutrition, creating an exercise program, medication management, any emotional needs, coordination amongst their providers or a combination of all of these.
“I’ll focus on the medical aspect of things, such as the importance of monitoring blood sugar or blood pressure,” Lewis said. “As a social worker, I’m going to also focus on the non-medical aspects of things. So, I’m going to talk to them about their support system, their coping skills, resources and address their overall needs and provide assistance along the way.”
Goals of the program include reducing patients’ healthcare costs, symptom stabilization or improvement, reducing unnecessary doctor’s visits, emergency room (ER) visits and hospital stays. Lewis advised that, although there may be a small co-pay, the program should lower patients’ medical expenses overall by virtue of reducing hospital and doctor’s visits.
The Board of Trustees went into recess, and the semi-annual meeting of the Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Service (EMS) went into session. EMS Director Marty Barnett provided the update to the board.
“First off, I want to say thank you to Mayor Rogers and the city council for the ‘old fire station,’” EMS Director Marty Barnett said. “That has made all the difference in the world to the ambulance service. We’ve been able to recruit. I think that’s a combination of the quarters and the pay increases we made last year that’s been able to shore up our ambulance service. We are one of the very few that are fully staffed, and I want to say thank you on behalf EMS for that, sir.”
Barnett also thanked Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes and the fiscal court for their assistance securing a $10,000 grant from the Kentucky Board of EMS that will be put toward purchasing new power stretchers. Through the fiscal court, EMS also applied for a $75,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. That money, if awarded, will be used to purchase a portable generator.
Barnett reported two awards EMS recently received, both for the fourth consecutive year. The Kentucky EMS for Children Award of Excellence, which Barnett said is “about how we take care of our pediatric patients; also, (it’s based on) our community outreach towards our pediatric (patients).” The service was also awarded the American Heart Association: Mission Lifeline.
EMS has been involved with a number of community outreach programs such as the Safe Sitter program. Due to the popularity of the course, two additional courses were added for August. EMS workers are on a rotation for volunteering at Soup for the Soul. The service is also putting together a Stuff a Backpack school supply drive.
In his Leadership Report, CEO Jerry Penner highlighted patient satisfaction numbers in June. “We’ve had a pretty good run (on patient satisfaction),” he said. “… Overall, this year, we’ve seen a relatively positive increase. … When you look at individual areas, there are some heroes in there. For instance, hospice for this month is really good; ambulatory surgery posted a very good score; and physician services, or physician enterprise as we refer to it, is doing extremely well, too. For the fourth straight month in a row, the (ER) has posted a very strong score for any emergency department, any place on the planet because of the clientele and the challenges they have. That 93+ is a very good score. My hat’s off to the (ER).”
In a construction update on the new, expanded cardiology unit, Penner advised that “resourcing issues,” namely related to the doors, have pushed the completion date back to August. “The construction was just not as easy as we thought it was going to be,” he said. “Anybody building a house right now is finding the same source of issues.”
Penner noted a high response rate, so far, on staff satisfaction surveys. He said that, in the first week the survey was open, more than 50% of employees responded. Penner anticipates the response rate will ultimately be between 78-79%.
Penner also recognized Teresa Nixon who is retiring after 44 years of service to MCCH. “I hate to lose her, but we wish her the best in her retirement,” he said.
In the Financial Report, CFO John Bradford informed the bond issuance was successfully completed on July 14, and the funds were secured at a fixed rate of 4.23% for 25 years. For the June financials, he reported inpatient revenues were 13.4% under plan, citing a decline in acute inpatient admissions from last year as well decreased lengths of stay for COVID inpatients, in spite of a higher number of admissions in June (26) compared to 10 in May and June 2021. Outpatient revenues, on the other hand, were $6.1 million (26%) over budget due to increased outpatient ER, surgical and non-ER volumes. Net revenue for June was over budget by 4.8% at $12.2 million.
At $12.3 million, total expenses were 2.4% over budget. Bradford said that, while salaries were under budget due, in part, to lower inpatient census, continued reliance on agency staffing kept contract labor costs high in June. Supplies exceeded budget by $211,000, but Bradford advised that was in-line with volumes and revenues.
Total operating income for June totaled $120,000, bringing year-to-date operating income to $3.9 million. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was negative $2.1 million on investment losses for the period. MCCH had 220 days cash on hand at the end of June. Despite YTD investment losses, the hospital’s debt service ratio of 5.33% far exceeds requirements under the hospital’s bond covenants.
The board also approved the appointments of the following providers: Nauman Nisar, M.D., surgery, pathology; John Stitt, M.D., surgery, obstetrics/gynecology; James Whiteley, M.D., general surgery.
The next MCCH Board of Trustees meeting will be Wednesday, August 24, at noon in the Garrison Board Room and via Zoom.
