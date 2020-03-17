MURRAY - This evening, Murray-Calloway County Hospital CEO Jerry Penner said that the hospital will be closing to all visitors, starting tomorrow morning.
He said that while no COVID-19 cases have been reported in Calloway County, the revelation that a case was reported in nearby Lyon County has caused the hospital to become extra vigilant. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced this afternoon that the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Lyon County, which is about an hour from Murray and Calloway County.
In addition, the hospital has halted all elective surgeries for 30 days. This period will also start tomorrow.
“We’re most likely to see patients with COVID-19, or possible COVID-19 (cases), at the hospital,” Penner said in a press release. “At the same time, we want to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
"We appreciate the cooperation of our community to maintain the safest possible environment for patients and staff."
