MURRAY – Nationally, birth rates are declining. Despite a boom towards the end of the pandemic, birth rates in the United States had fallen below pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But Calloway County is bucking the national trend this summer, leaving hospital administrators to prepare for an unprecedented number of deliveries.  

“It’s going to be a busy two months,” Murray-Calloway County Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Jeff Eye advised trustees at the June board meeting. “With these types of numbers, if we would sustain them, that is a lot more babies than we have delivered… ever. Even going back to when (the Murray Women’s Clinic) was still there, we’re going to far surpass our monthly number of deliveries that we typically do.”