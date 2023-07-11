MURRAY – Nationally, birth rates are declining. Despite a boom towards the end of the pandemic, birth rates in the United States had fallen below pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But Calloway County is bucking the national trend this summer, leaving hospital administrators to prepare for an unprecedented number of deliveries.
“It’s going to be a busy two months,” Murray-Calloway County Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Jeff Eye advised trustees at the June board meeting. “With these types of numbers, if we would sustain them, that is a lot more babies than we have delivered… ever. Even going back to when (the Murray Women’s Clinic) was still there, we’re going to far surpass our monthly number of deliveries that we typically do.”
The first bump in deliveries was last week. On average, the labor and delivery department at MCCH delivers 35-40 babies in a month; however, between July 1 and July 7, 16 babies were born. That accounts for nearly half the unit’s average monthly total in just one week. At present, MCCH OB/GYNs are caring for 35 patients with due dates that fall during one 14-day period in August.
“Across the United States, delivery rates and population rates are declining,” MCCH CEO Jerry Penner said in an interview last week. “People are living longer for one; younger people are not having as many children. When I first got here, either in ’11 or ’12, we had 660 deliveries. It’s been a long time since we’ve gone over 500.”
Last year, 466 babies were delivered at MCCH, which is on par with averages over the last five years or so.
“You think what happened to 200 deliveries? Well, that just goes with what we’re seeing across the United States,” Penner said. “Now, all of a sudden, we’re seeing this little spike which will push us over 500 this year – we haven’t touched 500 in a while. … That was a pretty precipitous drop for us, and then to have this pop out; it’s interesting.”
Considering the expected volume, Eye said the postpartum unit is not big enough to take on that patient load. Fortunately, space in the vicinity of the unit recently became available when the radiation/oncology clinic moved into the new cancer center. Much work is needed to convert the clinic back into patient rooms – a new nurse call system and infant security electronics must be installed and the medication dispensing system will have to be rerouted, among other things.
“We will likely not be able to do a full refit as far as paint and those sorts of things,” Eye advised trustees. “It’s going to look the way that it looks today, but it will have all the infrastructure we need to keep patients and babies safe.”
That move will expand the postpartum unit from eight rooms to 13. In an interview Friday, Perinatal Services Director Leanna Jackson said the transition to the new unit should be complete in advance of the next big bump in deliveries, which is less than five weeks away. Jackson said that there are contingency plans in place should additional postpartum rooms be needed and further advised that under no circumstances would patients be asked to share a room.
“We’re trying to pre-plan and get ideas as to where else we can put (patients if needed),” Jackson said. “We’ve got the five labor and delivery rooms plus two triage rooms back in the labor department. We’re trying to make sure we have all those bases covered. There is a chance that we have 13 patients in postpartum at the same time and need room for more. I think we could be kind of on the edge of that.”
In addition to converting the oncology clinic to add more rooms, Jackson has been busy preparing for the impending “tsunami” of babies, making sure there are ample supplies on hand and, most critically, making sure there are enough trained nurses available. She has added another labor-trained nurse on the floor. All labor nurses at MCCH are cross-trained to work postpartum and nursery, so they can float throughout the unit. In addition, the hospital’s flow pool nurses, which is a group of nurses trained to work multiple units, have all been trained to work postpartum.
“That’s been a crucial part – making sure I’ve got enough staff,” Jackson said. “My staff knows that I’m very present on the unit when it comes to patient care; so, if something’s going on and they need help, they know that they can get in touch with me and I will come out there and help them.”
It is nearly impossible to accurately predict how many patients will be in the unit on a given day as there are so many variables at play.
“We try to schedule a specific amount of patients a day whether it be an induction or C section, and we try to stick by that as close as possible,” Jackson said. “But sometimes, it takes a patient three days to deliver, sometimes they come in here for induction and deliver in 12 hours. So, there’s so many different components that go into that, it’s really, really hard to make a good, definitive answer as to how many we think we’ll have at one time.”
“I think the crew’s done a great job trying to prepare for what could be an unusual situation,” Penner said. “The biggest message I think we’re trying to send our community out there is we’re thinking ahead. This is a very unusual situation; we’ve prepared for it just like we prepare for natural disasters. So, we’re looking at the possibility of trying to do the right thing and thinking ahead, based on projections, of what we think is going to happen. I just want to reassure the community that we’re prepared for this.”
This bump in deliveries was forecast long before Henry County Medical Center (HCMC) in Paris, Tennessee, announced the closure of its OB unit, effective Sept. 1. MCCH administrators had been hopeful to get through the baby boom before that unit closed; however, Eye told trustees in June that some patients with private insurance or who are self-paying had already transferred their care in advance of the closure.
“The amount of patients that will come from Henry County, right now, is sort of unknown,” he said. “Like I said, we’ve had some. (HCMC has) been trying to have them continue with care down at that physician practice (in Paris) for ultrasounds and things that are already scheduled … but we have some that just aren’t willing to wait. We’ve heard that they have concerns about staffing levels closer to time and their staff find other jobs and do not want to wait until the actual September date.”
