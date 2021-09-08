MURRAY — Not many positives have been associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, there was one thing that medical officials worldwide were glad to see last year and into the early part of this year. The flu seemed to disappear.
That was a welcome relief for doctors and other health care administrators because the thought of two ailments striking at the same time was the stuff of nightmares.
And, for now, it appears those officials are going to be smiling during the upcoming flu season as well. This arose a few weeks ago during the August meeting of the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees when Murray-Calloway County Hospital CEO Jerry Penner asked hospital Vice President of Patient Care Services Jeff Eye about the current situation in the world’s Southern Hemisphere.
“I’m not aware of anybody really having any cases right now,” Eye responded. Penner told the trustees that he keeps an eye on the southern half of the world this time of year because it is winter, which usually can provide an indicator of how the flu season will go for the rest of the planet.
“If they’re running mask programs at all, they don’t have much flu, if any at all,” Eye said. “Of course, the flu is droplet-based transformation, not airborne at all and we’ve always been able to treat those patients while wearing surgical masks. And we didn’t have a flu season to speak of last year (locally) and what we’re finding (across the world) is that, if you’re doing any kind of public health mitigation for COVID, you pretty much haven’t had a flu season.”
What produced the flu talk was board Vice Chair Marti Erwin asking about flu vaccine plans for the hospital’s employees. Eye said officials are working on that plan and will begin implementing it soon, perhaps during the month of September.
And Eye said the hospital has also received its annual batch of vaccines, which he also said is a strong indicator of where the flu situation currently lies.
“That’s unusual (to have received it so early),” he said. “Usually, we’re waiting on things like, ‘What strains are they going to put in the vaccine products this year?’ and with the low incidence of flu worldwide, I think it’s an easy decision.”
“Typically, when the Southern Hemisphere has its winter, that’s when the (World Health Organization) kind of figures out what they’re going to come up with, the magic cocktail and then they start to distribute it to test (subjects) as it starts swinging this direction,” Penner said. “As Jeff indicated, Flu A, Flu B, H1N1, they were all, pretty much, non-existent here in Calloway County.
“But we also had everybody and their brother wearing (masks) at events. Then again, we didn’t have many events.”
However, Eye did note that a disease that mainly affects children — respiratory syncytial infection (RSV) — is something that has appeared locally.
“We have seen a resurgence, for some strange reason, smack dab in the middle of summer, which is unusual,” he said, focusing on a possible reason. “We got into summertime with kids wearing no masks and doing camps and church things and being on sports teams, we got them together enough and we saw some transformations.”
