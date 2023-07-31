MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital CFO John Bradford advised the Board of Trustees at its meeting last week that the hospital is getting close to hitting financial targets by the end of the fiscal year.

Last October, Bradford proposed a “break even” budget for FY ‘23, which ends Sept. 30. Despite profiting $4 million last year, he cited a net operating loss around $200,000 in the last months of FY ’22 as motivation for taking a cautionary approach.