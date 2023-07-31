MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital CFO John Bradford advised the Board of Trustees at its meeting last week that the hospital is getting close to hitting financial targets by the end of the fiscal year.
Last October, Bradford proposed a “break even” budget for FY ‘23, which ends Sept. 30. Despite profiting $4 million last year, he cited a net operating loss around $200,000 in the last months of FY ’22 as motivation for taking a cautionary approach.
“Even though we did make $4 million this year, we don’t think that’s realistic next year," Bradford advised the board last year. “Half of hospitals are losing money; a few are making money; and we think we’re going to be somewhere in the middle.”
Last week, Bradford reported June revenues were strong, including total income from operations of $988,000.
“We’re getting close to a break-even point,” CEO Jerry Penner said during his Leadership Report. “I know when we first sat here and talked about the budget year, John (Bradford) said, ‘Well, we can be anywhere from $4 million negative to maybe break-even.’ Well, we’re $123,000 away from breaking even after clawing and fighting our way back since the beginning part of the year. So, we’re getting closer and closer.”
Bradford reported gross revenues exceeded plan by $1.7 million, which he credited to growth in employed physician practice volumes and the resulting increase in referrals for procedures, tests and other services. Inpatient revenue was 6% under plan at $10.9 million, while outpatient revenue, at $32.4 million, was 8% over plan.
Net patient revenue of $14.4 million, which includes $937,000 in unbudgeted outpatient hospital rate improvement plan (HRIP), exceeded budget by 7%. Without the infusion of cash from the HRIP program, Bradford advised, net revenue in June would have been approximately $48,000 under plan, adding YTD net revenue reflects $6.2 million in HRIP funds.
At $13.6 million, June expenses were $65,000 under budget. Bradford noted salary and contract labor costs were down in June; however, employee benefits, particularly health insurance costs, continue to be over budget, with year-to-date overages standing at $1.2 million. While purchased services were over budget by 3.5%, supply costs were down at $217,000.
Non-operating income was significantly over plan at $2.9 million, which includes $2 million from investments. Investment income stands at $8.4 million YTD.
Capital expenditures in June totaled $631,000, bringing YTD expenditures to $12.3 million. Bradford noted these figures do not include expenditures related to the Varian linear accelerator, which will be included in July’s financial statements. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was $3.7 million, translating to 194 days cash on hand.
During his report, Penner advised that the anticipated baby boom is underway. Despite the increase in deliveries, patient volumes in the postpartum unit have remained manageable, albeit due to unfortunate circumstances.
“Three or four babies in the last five, six days have actually been sent out to other hospitals,” he said. “If you wonder why our census hasn’t jumped, it’s because the babies were beyond our capacity to be able to take care of. So, they don’t always arrive on time, sometimes a little early. That’s been a little bit challenging for us.”
Penner highlighted collaborations between MCCH and Murray State University’s School of Nursing and Health Professions. Last week, nursing faculty brought 36 students to the simulation lab to conduct an “anesthetist boot camp.”
“It was fun to watch,” Penner said. “That’s really the beauty of the simulation center. With the $100,000 mannequins that you have, they can do a whole lot of things and really teams up and watch their communication. That’s what it’s really designed to do – to create teamwork and create scenarios in which students are forced to think. … It’s a very good project for us in conjunction with Murray State; I think we’re going to benefit for many, many years with this sim center.”
He also noted that 19 student nurses are enrolled in the hospital’s extern program, which has become a successful recruiting tool for newly-credentialed nurses.
“So, here we’ve got 19 that we hope to be signing on here at Murray-Calloway in the not-too-distant future,” Penner said. “I applaud Jeff (Eye, chief nursing officer) and his team’s effort to get our hands on the talent from Murray State as quickly as we possibly can and keep them here. I love that Murray State and Murray-Calloway County Hospital have a pretty good relationship.”
The transition of services to the new Regional Cancer Center continues. Penner advised that, in addition to the oncology clinic, the infusion center is now serving patients in the new facility. The next step is to move over the CT scanner, which will interface with the linear accelerator.
In other business, the board approved initial appointments for four doctors and one nurse anesthetist – Dr. Alexander Diaz, radiation oncology; Dr. Harold Sightler, pathology; Dr. Jingkun Wang, general surgery; Dr. Raja Nazir, cardiology; and Mike Phythian, CRNA.
Chief of Staff Dr. Nicholas O’Dell reported that, at its quarterly meeting, the medical staff voted to drop requirements for attending physicians to co-sign orders and other documentation, such as progress notes and discharge summaries, from physician assistants and nurse practitioners. O’Dell advised the medical staff agree that requiring co-signatures is “excessive and onerous” as it restricts advanced practice providers from working up to the full potential of their license. The board approved the changes as requested.
The next board meeting will be at noon on Wednesday, August 30, in the hospital’s Garrison Board Room and viz Zoom.
