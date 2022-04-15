MURRAY – For the first time in two years, there are no COVID patients in Murray-Calloway County Hospital. MCCH CEO Jerry Penner called the occasion a milestone.
“It’s definitely a celebration moment for us and gives a much needed breather for our staff,” he said in an emailed statement. “Our employees have made such an impact over the last two years. From navigating a new virus and learning how to care for COVID patients while creating a plan to keep our staff safe all while making sure we educate the community on the latest updates and CDC changes and guidelines.”
“We’re seeing other things, we’re just not seeing a lot of COVID patients lately,” Vice President of Patient Care Services Jeff Eye said. “We are still testing surgery patients and almost all of our admissions. We’re still testing, but we’re not seeing a high positivity rate. … We are monitoring the increase in other places, but we don’t see any increase here as of now. We’ll have to wait and see to know what, if any, impact we have from BA2 or whatever the new XE variant is, but as of right now, there’s really no impact to the facility from COVID.”
The hospital peaked over the weekend of Jan. 21-23 with 37 COVID inpatients. Just three days prior, hospital officials announced that the facility had exceeded operational capacity and the emergency operations plan had been enacted. MCCH operated under that plan for 14 days. At the February MCCH Board of Trustees meeting, Eye noted that, during that time period, the hospital was “one or two ventilator patients away from having to convene an ethics panel and appoint a triage officer.” Fortunately, the situation never arose to make that necessary, but it was close.
In a Facebook post announcing the milestone, MCCH urged the public to “continue fighting the spread of viruses by taking preventative measures to protect yourself and others in the community.”
Eye expanded on that advice, saying, “Hand hygiene is important. If you feel unwell, take some precautions and not be around people because we are still having transmission of other communicable illness in the community. We’re having flu, which is droplet-based. We’re having Norovirus, which is transmitted by poor hand hygiene. That’s all normal stuff for this time of year. We didn’t have flu in the previous two years because everyone had masks on, but now that there aren’t masks being worn widely then you get flu transmission that’s normal.”
In the last four weeks, the Kentucky Department for Public Health has reported 19 new COVID cases for Calloway County. Of those 19, 11 were reported last week (April 4-10). On KDPH’s Incidence Rate map, Calloway’s incidence rate had dropped to 0.4 the week ending April 3; last week, it was up to 4.0. Nonetheless, the county remains at the “low” (green) level on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Levels map.
