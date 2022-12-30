MURRAY – CEO Jerry Penner was eager to tell the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees during its meeting Wednesday about a new perk the hospital is adding to its health insurance benefits package for employees – no more co-pays or deductibles on nearly all in-house services.

“The senior group got together and talked about what would happen if we whacked out any co-insurance for our staff – any care inside of the facility, whether it be a clinic or whether it be up on the floors or getting a procedure,” Penner said. “We thought that would be a very distinct advantage for us to use as a marketing tool as opposed to just giving money. It’s something we can put in our healthcare plan.”