MURRAY – CEO Jerry Penner was eager to tell the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees during its meeting Wednesday about a new perk the hospital is adding to its health insurance benefits package for employees – no more co-pays or deductibles on nearly all in-house services.
“The senior group got together and talked about what would happen if we whacked out any co-insurance for our staff – any care inside of the facility, whether it be a clinic or whether it be up on the floors or getting a procedure,” Penner said. “We thought that would be a very distinct advantage for us to use as a marketing tool as opposed to just giving money. It’s something we can put in our healthcare plan.”
Health insurance premiums for MCCH employees have remained static over the last six or seven years, Penner said, and those low premium rates already give the hospital a competitive advantage over other healthcare facilities. Starting Jan. 1, MCCH will further set itself apart as the only hospital in the area waiving co-insurance on all in-house services, with the exception of emergency room visits that do not result in a hospital admission.
“I’m hoping this will have somewhat of a psychological hit on the staff,” Penner said. “Again, it just makes us different – everybody gives pay raises, and I can’t compete with hospitals up north and the pay raises they’re doing; I just can’t. … Maybe we can flip it another way and look at it from a perspective of how do we give a benefit that’s useful to all.”
Also in his leadership report, Penner reported that students in the extern program the hospital started last fall graduated at the beginning of December. He called the program a success, noting that seven of the 14 externs signed on as RNs at MCCH.
Penner updated the board on topics addressed in previous meetings. The Medicare-dependent hospital and low-volume hospital adjustments he discussed in October have been extended through fiscal year 2024. He also noted that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has issued a new rule to overhaul both marketing and prior authorization practices associated with Medicare Advantage plans.
“I appreciate the fact that CMS is at least paying attention to this and trying to help out a little bit and paying specific attention to what Medicare Advantage programs,” Penner said. “At least we’re seeing some action out there, and these are things we need to continue to push, whether it be through state action or federal action. It has just been a quagmire, and the only people who really get hurt are the patients.”
MCCH’s interventional cardiology program was featured as Director of Cardiopulmonary Charlene (Charlie) Barnes shared highlights from her presentation to the Quality Committee earlier this month.
There were 508 total heart catheterizations for the year, comprised of 191 interventional and 317 diagnostic procedures. Patients treated for a heart attack totaled 40 in 2022, compared to 24 treated last year. Barnes also noted that the number of cardiac patients transported to the hospital by private vehicles decreased from 61% last year to 36% this year.
In the financial report, CFO John Bradford advised that gross revenues for November were over budget by $1.5 million, or 3%. Compared to October, inpatient revenues were up 25%; however, they were still under plan by 3% for the month and failed to hit the year-to-date (YTD) target by 14%. Outpatient revenues in November were over plan 6% and over by about 1% YTD.
Expenses for the month of $13.4 million were over budget 2.5%. Bradford noted that salaries were under plan, but contract labor exceeded it; other salary-related expenses were over plan on higher insurance expenses; and supplies were over budget, which he attributed largely to higher usage and costs for flu vaccines and flu tests. Those factors resulted in an operating loss of $396,000 in November.
Bradford advised that investment income was positive by $2.6 million in November, bringing the YTD total to $4.8 million. MCCH recognized $29,000 in provider relief funds for the month. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in November was $3.4 million; with more than $82.1 million in cash and investments, the hospital ended the month with 205 days cash on hand.
There was some discussion regarding pay rates for agency staff, which are returning to pre-COVID rates. Chief Nursing Officer Jeff Eye advised that the hospital has had some success with directly hiring agency staff already working at MCCH on a temporary basis by paying rates comparable to what they were making during the pandemic while also reducing costs by eliminating the middleman.
In other business, the board approved a revised budget that reflects increased interest expenses. Following the medical staff report presented by Chief of Staff and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nicholas O’Dell, the board approved Dr. Carla Rivera Y Pierola’s reappointment.
Before adjourning, the board went into executive session to discuss a personnel matter and took no action thereafter. The next board meeting will be at noon on Jan. 25 in the hospital’s Garrison Board Room and via Zoom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.