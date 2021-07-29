MURRAY – The Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees heard an update on the spread of COVID-19 at Wednesday’s monthly board meeting and how it has, so far, affected patient intake.
MCCH CEO Jerry Penner was not in attendance, so Chief Operating Officer John Wilson gave the monthly leadership report, which included an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and the highly contagious delta variant that has become the virus’s dominant strain. He said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its recommendations for fully vaccinated people on Tuesday, saying that to maximize protection from the delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, they should wear a mask indoors in public if they are in an area of substantial or high transmission.
“Wearing a mask is most important if you have a weakened immune system or if, because of your age or an underlying medical condition, you are at increased risk for severe disease, or if someone in your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is unvaccinated,” the updated CDC guidance says. “If this applies to you or your household, you might choose to wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission in your area.” The guidance also says you should continue to wear a mask where required by laws, rules, regulations or local guidance.
Wilson said that regardless of vaccination status, if you have been exposed to someone confirmed or suspect to have COVID-19, the CDC recommends getting tested three to five days after exposure and to wear a mask in public for 14 days. As schools prepare to reopen for the fall, he said the CDC is also currently recommending that teachers, staff, students and visitors wear masks in school regardless of vaccination status.
Wilson said that after a spike during the winter months, Calloway County had good spring. In early July, cases started to spike again, with 33 new cases reported between July 24-27. A few hours after the board meeting concluded, the Calloway County Health Department also reported an additional 24 cases. Wilson said that the positivity rate for people tested for the coronavirus had recently risen from around 2% to close to 11 %.
Wilson said that as of Wednesday afternoon, MCCH had 15 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, which he said was obviously a large number compared to the zero patients hospitalized in June and early July.
“As recently as one week ago, we had five COVID-19 patients,” Wilson said. “So pretty much over the last week, our number of inpatients has grown. As of this morning, our total patient census is 96, which is the highest number it’s been in some time. … Even back in January, when we had a COVID census of 25, our overall inpatient census was not as high. So we’ve got the 15 COVID (patients), but there’s just a lot of other illnesses out there, obviously.”
Wilson said MCCH’s ability to transfer patients is currently severely limited because there are not many places to send them. As a small community hospital, he said MCCH personnel are very concerned right now because even if it is not currently at its limit, it could quickly be stretched to its limit if COVID cases continue to accelerate. The good news is that MCCH is prepared when it comes to personal protective equipment (PPE), oxygen and other supplies needed to treat COVID patients, he said.
“We’re asking everyone to please take this current situation seriously,” Wilson said. “We’re here to provide for the health of the citizens of Murray and Calloway County, and we would just ask everyone to act responsibly and get vaccinated if you’re not. We’re OK right now and we’re certainly not trying to be alarmist, but our margin for error is pretty tight and we’re seeing a significant growth and it’s on a daily, hour-by-hour basis.”
Dr. Nick O’Dell also pointed out that this week marked the first death from COVID-19 that the community had experienced in several months. It was also reported that vaccination clinics would soon be offered at MCCH on Thursdays.
***
At the beginning of the meeting, Wilson presented Vice President of Patient Care Services Jeff Eye with a certificate from Gov. Andy Beshear declaring him a Kentucky Colonel. Wilson said MCCH was fortunate to bring him to the community and he had removed any doubt during the last 18 months of the pandemic that he is a “star and been a tremendous asset to MCCH and the community.” John McConnell arranged the Kentucky Colonel designation and was also present at the meeting.
Wilson also made sure to invite everyone to today’s grand opening of the Cancer Center at 10 a.m. With a heat advisory in effect today, Wilson said MCCH officials would try to keep the ceremony short and each speaker has been asked to keep their remarks limited to no more than three minutes.
