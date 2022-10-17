MCCH upgrades technology in trauma X-Ray room

Pictured, from left, are Mitzi Cathey, RT (R)(M); Dr. Adam Lyles; Katherine Stinnett, RT (R); Kimberly Johnson, RT (R); Joannah Rogers, RT (R) (CT); Assistant Director of Radiology Emily Martin, (RT)(R); Heidi Hordyk, (RT) (R); CNMT, CRA; Director of Radiology Emma Huntsman (RT)(R); and Mickenna Schaaf (RT)(R).

 Photo provided

MURRAY – The Murray-Calloway County Hospital recently installed the Carestream DRX Evolution Plus X-ray system into their ER Trauma Room.