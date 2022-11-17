McConnell brushes aside Rick Scott in Senate GOP leadership challenge

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) gives a thumbs up as he leaves a meeting with Senate Republicans in the Old Senate Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 16, 2022, in Washington, DC. McConnell overcame a challenge from Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) as Republicans voted to re-elect him the Senate Republican leader for the new Congress.

 Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — (TNS) Mitch McConnell fended off a challenge to his leadership of Senate Republicans on Wednesday, beating back a long-shot provocation from Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, who commanded the party’s campaign committee this cycle.

McConnell was reelected Republican leader by a majority of his 49 colleagues after a failed attempt by a group of senators to delay the vote until after Georgia’s Senate runoff election on Dec. 6.