(TNS) Mitch McConnell declined to say Tuesday whether he’d pursue an eighth term in the U.S. Senate when the seat is up for re-election in 2026.

“You’re asking me to predict what I might do three years from now. I don’t have a prediction on that. No news to make,” the GOP leader said in a response to a question from the Herald-Leader at an event in Lexington, Kentucky.

