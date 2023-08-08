McConnell on top of game speaking at Fancy Farm

FANCY FARM, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky’s senior U.S. Senator, Republican Leader Mitch McConnell showed no signs of difficulty like when he froze in mid-speech last month on the Senate floor while speaking at the 143rd Fancy Farm Picnic and Political Speaking event at St. Jerome’s Church in the small Graves County community on Saturday.
The 81-year-old McConnell began his remarks by taking Gov. Andy Beshear to task for some of his actions during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Here's the challenge for police. With the shutdown governor in charge, I'm sure state troopers are just glad to be on church property without having to tag license plates.”
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell attended his 28th Fancy Farm event on Saturday. (Kentucky Today/Tom Latek)
McConnell told the crowd it’s not hard for Republicans to look good these days. ”We’re up against the folks who gave you record high inflation, we’re up against folks who close schools and then told you teachers’ unions know what’s best, we’re up against folks who let repeat offenders walk free.”
He also took a direct poke at Kentucky’s top Democrat for his absence at Fancy Farm over the past few years.
“I’m glad Gov. Beshear finally decided to come to Fancy Farm,” he said. “It’s been on the first Saturday in August for 143 years. Buy Andy only came to make time for you all when he’s staring down election day. I know a little something about beating Beshears, and let me tell you, Andy makes his dad look like a Republican.”
Steve Beshear mounted an unsuccessful bid to prevent McConnell’s re-election in 1996.
McConnell, like other candidates, tied Andy Beshear to President Joe Biden during his remarks. “Make no mistake, Biden and Beshear are as thick as thieves, and not just because they want to rob you blind with taxes. It’s good we have a Republican General Assembly to keep the governor in check.”
He also encouraged Kentuckians to vote for Daniel Cameron, a former McConnell staffer, in the November election.
“I’ve watched him over the years," McConnell said. "And now you have. And you’ve seen his leadership skills, his ability to rally people together.”
Last month, McConnell was speaking at a weekly Republican press conference in Washington when he suddenly stopped speaking and stood motionless for about 20 seconds before his GOP colleagues led him away. A few minutes later, he returned to the podium and concluded his remarks, saying he was fine.
He has said he plans to serve his full term as Republican leader. McConnell was elected to a two-year term in January and would be up for reelection to that post again after the 2024 elections.
McConnell was first elected to the Senate in 1984 and has been the Republican leader since 2007. He would face reelection to the Senate in 2026.
McConnell also gave a breakfast speech where he received a long standing ovation and told guests, “This is my 28th Fancy Farm, and I want to assure you it’s not going to be my last.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.