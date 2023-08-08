McConnell on top of game speaking at Fancy Farm

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell is pictured seated onstage at the 143rd Fancy Farm Picnic with his wife, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao.

 JESSICA JONES PAINE / For the Ledger

FANCY FARM, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky’s senior U.S. Senator, Republican Leader Mitch McConnell showed no signs of difficulty like when he froze in mid-speech last month on the Senate floor while speaking at the 143rd Fancy Farm Picnic and Political Speaking event at St. Jerome’s Church in the small Graves County community on Saturday.

The 81-year-old McConnell began his remarks by taking Gov. Andy Beshear to task for some of his actions during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Here's the challenge for police. With the shutdown governor in charge, I'm sure state troopers are just glad to be on church property without having to tag license plates.”

