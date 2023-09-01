US-NEWS-SENATE-MCCONNELL-GET

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to reporters following the weekly Senate policy luncheons at the U.S. Capitol on June 13, 2023, in Washington, D.C. 

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS

(TNS) Politics was already front of mind for many in the Bluegrass state with this year’s hotly contested governor’s race dominating the airwaves.

But talk of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s health and what it might mean for Kentucky, including this year’s race between popular Democratic incumbent Governor Andy Beshear and rising GOP star Attorney General Daniel Cameron, has reignited after a second prolonged pause Wednesday in front of reporters.

Recommended for you