Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), left, reaches out to help Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) after McConnell froze and stopped talking at the microphone during a news conference following a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Washington, D.C. 

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — (TNS) Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he was feeling “fine” Wednesday after what appeared to be an alarming moment earlier at the weekly Senate leadership stakeout.

The 81 year-old Republican from Kentucky — who suffered a concussion earlier this year — needed to step away after halting his opening remarks at a regular media availability in the Ohio Clock Corridor.