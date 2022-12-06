PADUCAH – (KT) Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Monday that action by his Medicaid Fraud Unit resulted in the indictment of a McCracken County couple on theft and exploitation of vulnerable adult charges.
Kenneth Verne Anderson, 68, and Gina Smith Anderson, 63, were indicted by a McCracken County grand jury on 25 counts of Knowing Exploitation of an Adult of more than $300 (Class C felony), five counts of Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition of Property over $10,000 (Class C felony), and one count of Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition of Property over $1,000 but less than $10,000 (Class D felony).
