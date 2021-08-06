PADUCAH — A traffic stop Wednesday night resulted in the arrest of a Murray woman on drug-related charges.
In a news release Thursday morning, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy observed a 1999 Honda Accord at about 10:07 p.m. Wednesday on Old Mayfield Road near Paducah and had witnessed several traffic violations. This prompted the deputy to conduct a traffic stop.
The sheriff’s office said that, upon making contact, the deputy noticed that the driver appeared nervous and could not provide proof of insurance or current registration. At this point, the deputy asked for assistance and that request was met with a unit from the Paducah Police Department being dispatched, which included its K-9 unit, Joker.
Upon arrival, the sheriff’s office said that Joker detected an odor of illegal narcotics on a free-air sniff.
A search of the vehicle followed and the sheriff’s office said this revealed the presence of used syringes that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Shae Reeves, 29, of Murray, was then taken into custody and, according to the release, later admitted to the deputy that she had four more syringes containing methamphetamine on her person.
Reeves was charged with no registration plates, failure to produce an insurance card, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Reeves was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail in Paducah, where she remained an inmate Thursday. According to the jail’s website, she was incarcerated on a $1,500 cash bond. She is scheduled to be arraigned in McCracken District Court today.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
