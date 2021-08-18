MURRAY – The Murray Calloway Transit Authority discussed ways it could further publicize its services to Murray State University students and other local residents without convenient means of transportation.
During his monthly report, MCTA Executive Director Rodney Skinner said there were 4,052 total rides documented for the month of July. Friday night service is back, and he said there were 96 total rides for the month. He said that was a bit slow, but that was typically true of Fridays even in a busy month. The ridership numbers for the four Saturdays the MCTA was running in July were 16, 18, 21 and 15, Skinner said.
Board Chair James Clinger asked how aware Skinner thought Murray State students are of MCTA’s services. Skinner said MCTA had a table last Saturday at the university’s Explore Murray event and handed out brochures and schedules, as well as answering questions. Michael Dobbs, a Murray State graduate who was a Student Government Association president during his time there, offered to stop by an SGA meeting to hand out information to publicize the service more.
“If you have posters or brochures or whatever, I’d be happy to see about going to an SGA meeting and handing them out,” Dobbs said. “That should cover a representative from each residential college and each academic college, and they should be able to go back to each department or college and have a good place to put those.”
Skinner told Dobbs he would happy to give him those materials. Board member Jodi Hanneman, who works as an administrative assistant in the School of Nursing and Health Professions, said she thought Winslow Dining Hall would be a perfect place to post materials. Clinger, a professor of political science, said he thought College Courts would also be ideal because that facility houses a number of international students who might not have vehicles and could be interested in getting rides around town.
Skinner said someone from the campus’ international community usually comes by this time of year, and he spoke to someone asking questions last Friday. He said the schedule is also posted at the Station 74 and Campus Evolution apartment complexes.
Toward the end of the meeting, Skinner said he had sent board members a survey he planned to distribute in the community soon to gauge the public’s interest in certain transit services.
“If you are OK with that or see something you want changed or you want something added (let me know and) I will start handing those out, putting those in buses for people, and I will put it on our Facebook page,” Skinner said. “ … As long as everybody is in agreement on this being OK, we’ll go ahead and put these in circulation and get them back and see what that looks like.”
“We want to see if there’s enough demand or need for people to have rides earlier or later than our current hours,” Clinger said, adding that the surveys needed to be distributed to people who aren’t already getting rides in addition to those who are. “I think the major employers in Calloway County – the hospital, Pella, Murray State – we probably need to contact the HR offices and have (the surveys) available or post them on a bulletin board somewhere.”
***
In other business, Skinner said the MCTA had received two of the five new vehicles he had ordered with the money received from last year’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. He said they are not yet in service because there is an issue with their camera system that needs to be resolved and they also need to be inspected by the Green River Intra-countyTransit System (GRITS).
“I’m still waiting to order three more,” he added. “The reason I haven’t ordered those is because I’m waiting for the new (Kentucky Public Transit Association) bid to come through.”
During his opening prayer at the beginning of the meeting, Clinger paid tribute to former board member Col. Darrel McFerron, who died on Aug. 1 at the age of 80. McFerron served on the MCTA board for 10 years and resigned last year.
“We want to pray for the McFerron family and for all those who loved the colonel,” Clinger said during a prayer to open the meeting. “He made a great contribution to this board and to the community. We pray that (loved ones) will be comforted in his loss.”
The board also decided to continue meeting via Zoom for the remainder of the year. The board had met a couple of times this year in person, but the last two meetings have been over Zoom. With the recent increased numbers of COVID-19 cases locally, Skinner asked board members if they wanted to meet via Zoom through the end of 2021, and they agreed.
