MURRAY – The Murray-Calloway Transit Authority Board of Directors last week heard an update on a federal grant it was awarded and elected officers for the fiscal year that starts in July.
Toward the end of a short, half-hour meeting, MCTA Executive Director Rodney Skinner updated the board on the funds MCTA will be receiving from the Federal Transit Administration through the the Formula Grants for Rural Areas program (5311 grant). According to the FTA website, the 5311 program provides capital, planning and operating assistance to states to support public transportation in rural areas with populations of less than 50,000, where many residents often rely on public transit to reach their destinations.
The program also provides funding for state and national training and technical assistance through the Rural Transportation Assistance Program (RTAP). Skinner said MCTA was approved for $3,989 in RTAP funds, which was only $11 short of what he had requested.
“I asked for $4,000, and they had some kind of formula so that it ended up being $3,989,” Skinner said to some laughter in the room. “I didn’t ask (why); I just said OK.”
Skinner continued, “On the operating and (administration) budget, with all this money that they still have going around, they combined the budgets this year; they’re not separate. I got what I asked for, which is the bottom line. That was $846,632, and that’s the combined budget for operating and admin.
“In addition to that, there were American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, which we received in the amount of $148,143. So that is our allotment for (Fiscal Year 2022). They haven’t yet released any capital projects or anything. They said they’re not sure when they would do that, (but it could be) possibly by October. They’re waiting to get some of this other money spent down before they release any more money.”
Clinger noted that the federal fiscal year begins in October.
Skinner also updated the board on mask use at the agency. Masks are still required in the MCTA building and on transit vehicles, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Skinner said that the FTA rule for public transit is still in effect through Sept. 13, so he will be watching to see if that date changes.
The board also conducted officer elections, and James Clinger will be continuing as board chair.
“I would not be offended if someone else wants to be the chair,” Clinger said. “I will serve another year if needed, but it’s not something that I necessarily need to do. I’ve done it a few years. Whatever you all decide is fine.”
However, no other board members were nominated, so Clinger said he would serve another year. Danny Perry nominated Clinger, and after Velvet Wilson moved for nominations to cease, Michael Dobbs seconded.
Ellis nominated Dobbs to continue as vice chair, and after Wilson moved for nominations to cease, Perry seconded.
Charletter Ellis said she was “passing the pen” and would be giving up her role as the board’s recording secretary. She said she would still take notes if there were ever a time the secretary could not attend.
Wilson nominated Adam Wade to serve as the next secretary. Perry seconded and then moved for nominations to cease. Wilson seconded the motion, effectively making Wade the secretary.
As no one seemed very eager to take the role of secretary, Wade joked, “I think we need a nominating committee for next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.