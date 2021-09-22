MURRAY – The Murray-Calloway County Transit Authority Board of Directors reviewed ridership numbers during its monthly board meeting Tuesday.
Board Chair James Clinger began the meeting with a prayer asking to keep everyone safe. The minutes from last month were accepted and the board went straight into the finance reports. MCTA Executive Director Rodney Skinner said there was nothing out of the ordinary for the finance reports and quickly went to the rideshare report. MCTA had 4,629 rideshares for the month with 455 for the CR1, 173 for the CR2, 116 for the evening route and 209 for the Gold Route. There were only four rides to Murray-Calloway County Need Line. The evening service rides were 133 for the month. Skinner said the number of riders for the Medicaid route is lower than what they are used to and is thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MCTA is still waiting for three buses the agency purchased last year. The reason for the long wait is also thanks to COVID, Skinner said. Because of COVID, there is a global chip shortage that affects anything electronic. Skinner said he hopes to hear the status update of the vans soon.
