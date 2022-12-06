MURRAY – Medicare open enrollment ends tomorrow, which means seniors have very little time left to decide if they will best be served by traditional Medicare or if they should enroll in a Medicare Advantage Plan (MAP). It is not a decision to take lightly and navigating the complicated system can be overwhelming.

MAP servicers entice seniors with reduced premiums and extra benefits not covered by traditional Medicare, but concerns over predatory marketing strategies, as well as systematic practices that are harmful to both patients and providers, have brought the plans under scrutiny recently.