MURRAY – Medicare open enrollment ends tomorrow, which means seniors have very little time left to decide if they will best be served by traditional Medicare or if they should enroll in a Medicare Advantage Plan (MAP). It is not a decision to take lightly and navigating the complicated system can be overwhelming.
MAP servicers entice seniors with reduced premiums and extra benefits not covered by traditional Medicare, but concerns over predatory marketing strategies, as well as systematic practices that are harmful to both patients and providers, have brought the plans under scrutiny recently.
“My problem is the misleading information and marketing, phone calls, spam in the mail, those things saying ‘$170 back to you,’ makes our job so much harder,” said Payton Arant, owner and principal agent of Payton and Associates. “There can be some very strict advantage plans and half the time people don’t know what they had and how they signed up for it.”
“I really think it’s similar to when you see those commercials for ‘cut-rate car insurance’ – you think you’re insured but then you have an accident and they don’t pay,” said Murray-Calloway County Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nicholas O’Dell. “It’s oftentimes the same thing with some of these Medicare Advantage Plans where you’re thinking, ‘Yeah, I’m covered; I have this great policy.’ Then, when the rubber meets the road and you really need services, you’re denied through the multiple roadblocks that the Medicare Advantage Plans put up.”
The federal government established MAPs, called Part C under the Medicare system, as a way to lower healthcare costs. MAPs are serviced through private insurers, such as Anthem, Cigna and Humana, who receive reimbursement from the government on the back end for each patient based on their individual risk. These policies largely work like private insurance where companies contract with network providers.
Traditional Medicare includes Part A, which covers hospitalizations, and Part B, which covers outpatient services. Both parts have deductibles – $1,600 per benefit period for Part A and $226 annually for Part B – in addition, beneficiaries are required to pay monthly premiums for Part B. After deductibles are met, Medicare only pays 80% of charges. Beneficiaries must enroll in a separate prescription drug plan.
“If they go to the hospital for just one day, their deductible is $1,600,” Arant explained. “You’re good for (the benefit period) on that $1,600, but you’re still paying 20% of everything. … What really worries people is that you could be out millions of dollars because there is not a cap on original Medicare. I’m not saying that you can’t get some discounts, but you could be out that much.”
In order to be protected from potentially catastrophic medical bills, seniors can purchase supplemental insurance, commonly called Medigap, which covers the Part A deductible, 20% of charges and, possibly, the Part B deductible. Those individuals have to pay a monthly premium for Medicare Part B ($164.90) along with the premium for the supplemental plan and a prescription drug plan.
“Then you’d have really good coverage unless you have some expensive medicines, but you have to add (dental, vision and hearing) to it because original Medicare does not pay for that stuff,” she said and also noted that, like life insurance policies, Medigap premiums are likely to increase annually.
From the patient’s perspective on the front end, MAPs offer attractive benefits compared to traditional Medicare. For example, monthly premiums are low, ranging from $0-30; policies provide dental, vision and hearing coverage; there are typically no co-pays; and they have out-of-pocket maximums.
But because MAPs are serviced through third-party payers, not the federal government, there can be problems when it comes to actually getting medically-necessary, Medicare-approved services that those with traditional Medicare do not deal with.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General (OIG) published a study in April on the “widespread and persistent problems related to inappropriate denials and payment” among companies offering MAPs. Researchers found that 13% of denied prior authorization (PA) requests and 18% of denied payment claims actually met Medicare criteria for reimbursement and would have been covered under traditional Medicare.
“(The OIG) report showed that, oftentimes, Medicare Advantage Plans deny coverage that regular Medicare covers, and they do this by using made up clinical criteria that’s not contained anywhere in the original Medicare coverage rules,” O’Dell said. “One of their practices to contain costs is that they add layers of roadblocks between the patient needing medically necessary care and them actually receiving that medically necessary care.
“Say you needed to have a CT scan. As long as it meets medical necessity under traditional Medicare, it’s going to be covered; but under Medicare Advantage, you’re going to have to have a prior authorization. Number one, that creates a delay in your care because now you’re having to wait for the insurance company to make a determination. Then you have to come back to the physician. Then it has to be scheduled. If your imaging center’s not in-network, now you’re going to have to travel to some place that is. So, there are just multiple roadblocks.”
And there is no guarantee that the company will approve the PA.
“Let’s say they have a patient in the hospital, and they need to go to rehab,” O’Dell said. “We submit the prior authorization to the insurance company for them to go to rehab, and they deny it and say ‘No, we don’t think they need it. If you think they need it, you need to do a peer-to-peer,’ which is where one of our physicians talks to their physician. So, you’re talking to them on the phone two days later, so they’ve spent another two days in the hospital before you can get a phone call arranged with the insurance company.
“Or they just deny it outright and say, ‘Well, sorry about your luck, but we just don’t think that they really need to go to that rehab center,’ or something like that. In that case, what do you do? When they’re not safe to discharge home, you can’t discharge them home; so, they stay in the hospital.
“This is probably the most gut-wrenching or problematic thing, I think, as a human that you see out of all of this – when you have elderly patients who are in the hospital; they’re sick; they are debilitated from their illness and the treatment that’s associated with it; and they need ongoing care after leaving the hospital – they need to go to an inpatient rehab or a skilled nursing facility – and their Medicare Advantage Plan will deny it. That’s a very common problem that people run into with Medicare Advantage.”
The other issue is denying claims for payment from providers. While those denials can be appealed, the process can be exhaustive.
“You have to spend months going through different levels of appeals and submitting documents,” O’Dell said. “Some seniors are lucky in that they have family members that will go after these things; they’ll file the appeals and do the paperwork, but a lot of them don’t. … We do as much as we can on the hospital side to help them, but we have limited resources, too. It’s truly David going up against Goliath.”
Arant does not deny that there are issues with MAPs but said that the plans are getting better every year as companies increase their networks of providers.
“We’re only going more towards this because people can’t afford Part B,” she said. “I mean, it went from $147 (per month) to $170 this year; that’s how much people had to pay. So, people are having to deal with grocery prices plus them charging for Medicare, and they’re on a fixed income, so, really, they’re just trying to protect themselves. When you’re talking about a person coming to me and I have to tell them, ‘You can go on original Medicare, but you’re not protecting yourself.’
“You can be on a good plan. I have people on Advantage plans that have the worst health, and they think it’s fine,” Arant said. “When I’m sitting in front of someone and they literally cannot buy their groceries, these Advantage plans are what people are needing right now.”
“The problem is that life is unpredictable,” O’Dell said. “Somebody who was living at home, independently and just enjoying their life, and all of a sudden, they get a hip fracture that they were never planning on having, or they get a cancer diagnosis they were never planning on having, or a heart attack that they tried their best to prevent – those things happen.
“You don’t want to be in that situation where you need services, and you need to be taken care of; and you have the insurance company putting up roadblocks. So, I understand where people come from when they say, ‘Well, I’m healthy and I don’t need things. This Advantage plan sounds great.’ It’s like, it does until you need it.”
