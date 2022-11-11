MURRAY – Those who are eligible for Medicare have until Dec. 7 to take advantage of the annual enrollment period. According to Medicare.gov, Medicare is primary health insurance for people 65 or older, and you are first eligible to sign up three months before you reach that age. People may also be eligible to get Medicare earlier if they have a disability, end-stage renal disease (ESRD), or ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Payton Arant, principal agent for Payton & Associates, said health insurance agents everywhere have been busy for the last four weeks helping clients review their Medicare plans and navigate the often confusing open enrollment season, and people still have about 3 1/2 weeks left to act.