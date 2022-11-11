MURRAY – Those who are eligible for Medicare have until Dec. 7 to take advantage of the annual enrollment period.
According to Medicare.gov, Medicare is primary health insurance for people 65 or older, and you are first eligible to sign up three months before you reach that age. People may also be eligible to get Medicare earlier if they have a disability, end-stage renal disease (ESRD), or ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
Payton Arant, principal agent for Payton & Associates, said health insurance agents everywhere have been busy for the last four weeks helping clients review their Medicare plans and navigate the often confusing open enrollment season, and people still have about 3 1/2 weeks left to act.
“This is the craziest time of the year, Oct. 15 through Dec. 7,” Arant said. “That’s the main time for you to look at a drug plan or change your drug plan if you're not happy with the one you're on. You can also look at a Medicare Advantage plan (Part C) and maybe switch that from one company to another. This time is the enrollment period that allows Medicare recipients to review their drug plan and advantage plan options.
Medicare is divided into Parts A, B, C, and D. Part A covers inpatient hospital visits, skilled nursing and hospice services; Part B covers outpatient services; Part C, or Medicare Advantage, offers additional coverage compared to A and B, and recipients must be enrolled in A or B before they can apply for C; and Part D covers prescription drugs.
“When you turn 65, you will receive your Medicare card,” Arant said. “This is the red, white, and blue card that the Social Security office will send you. This card has two parts. Part A and Part B. To receive Part A at no cost, you must have worked 40 quarters and paid into the Medicare system.”
Part B is going down in price in 2023, Arant said. In 2022, it was $170.10 and the price for 2023 will be $164.90.
“That's a big deal because this is the first time since 2012 the Part B premium has gone down,” Arant said. “The Part B premium, in most circumstances, comes out of the monthly Social Security check. Part A and B both have a separate deductible. Part A is $1,600 and Part B is $226. Once you meet those deductibles, the member is responsible for 20% of medical claims while Medicare pays the remaining 80%.
Arant said she strongly recommends starting an account on Medicare.gov to make the process more manageable. The account will show your current plan, whether you get extra assistance, how much your medicine costs and other important information. Navigating the system can be very complicated, so she said she also recommends consulting with a local agent you trust, which is no cost to the consumer. She said an agent can advise you not only on which plan might be most suitable for you, but can also determine whether or not you qualify for extra benefits.
“If you are struggling with Medicare premiums, a local agent can assist in applying for extra help,” Arant said. “You can reach out to an agent, your local Medicaid office or the Social Security office, and they can help. It can be stressful trying to find a person that's going to help over the phone you with all this stuff, so I think it’s important to just find somebody that does this work.
“And listen, we're like doctors; I would get a second opinion too. Just because you talked to someone, it’s not necessarily your only option. If you got bad news, maybe talk to someone else who also has experience navigating the system.”
Arant also said it is very important for people to never give their Medicare card number over the phone because many people have been talked into signing up for a plan without being aware of it or having all the necessary information. If you get a call about Medicare, it’s smart to have a healthy suspicion of the person on the other end, she said.
“Medicare will never call you,” Arant said. “That’s a big tip because I think a lot of people think that’s who’s calling them.”
