The Medicare program is broken down into several parts, with each part providing specific types of coverage.
Part A (“Traditional” Medicare)
• This is the program employees pay into through payroll taxes and is available to those who worked for 40 quarters.
• Part A covers hospitalizations.
• There is no monthly premium.
• The deductible is $1,600 per benefit period, which begins upon admission to a hospital or skilled nursing facility and ends 60 days after discharge.
• Patient pays 20% of charges after deductible, with no cap on charges.
Part B (“Traditional” Medicare)
• Part B covers outpatient expenses and patient receives their red, white and blue card.
• The monthly premium will be $164.90 next year, down from $170.10 this year. Payment is deducted from social security benefits if they are drawing; otherwise, they will be billed.
• The $226 deductible is annual; patient pays 20% of charges after deductible, with no cap on charges.
• Dental, vision and hearing coverage are not available.
Part C
• Part C is also known as a Medicare Advantage Plan; it is an alternative to “traditional” Medicare.
• Monthly premiums are low, ranging from $0-$30; plans have out-of-pocket maximums.
• Plans use network providers; PPO plans allow out-of-network providers but the cost is higher.
• May include extra benefits, such as dental, vision and hearing coverage, quarterly allowance to purchase over-the-counter items and gym membership.
Part D
• Part D provides prescription drug coverage.
• Participation is mandatory.
• The monthly premium is around $10.
Plan F
• These are Medicare supplement plans, also known as “Medigap.”
• Those who became Medicare-eligible prior to Jan. 1, 2020 are allowed to sign up for Part F plans.
• Dental, vision and hearing coverage are not available; other policies are required for those services to be covered, which require additional monthly premiums.
• Part F pays deductibles and the patient’s portion of the charges (20%).
Plan G
• Those who became Medicare-eligible on or after Jan. 1, 2020 may only receive supplemental coverage through a Part G plan.
• Same as Part F except patients must pay the Part B deductible ($226 annually).
• Costs around $100 – slightly less for females and slightly more for males.
• These plans do not cover dental, vision and hearing.
Plan N
• Mostly the same as Part G; however, monthly premiums are less, and co-payments are required for office visits but cannot exceed $20.
This report compiled by Jessica Jones Paine.
