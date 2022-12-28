JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — (TNS) U.S. Reps. Cori Bush and Emanuel Cleaver on Tuesday called on Gov. Mike Parson to stop Missouri’s planned execution of Amber McLaughlin, set for Jan. 3.

The two Missouri Democrats said the jury that heard Amber McLaughlin’s case was never presented with “crucial mental health evidence” and criticized St. Louis County Judge Steven Goldman’s decision in 2006 to impose the death penalty after the jury deadlocked on McLaughlin’s sentence.