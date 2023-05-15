MURRAY – Tuesday will mark one year since the fatal shooting of Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jody Cash. It was not only one of the darkest days in the history of CCSO, but in the history of the community in general, and to honor Cash’s memory, his colleagues will gather at the monument dedicated to him in front of the Calloway County Judicial Building.

Cash died at the age of 44 after being shot in front of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office by Gary Rowling, a suspect he had been interviewing for a drug investigation. Originally from Princeton, Cash began his career in law enforcement with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office before moving on to the Murray State University Police Department and later Kentucky State Police Post 1, retiring with the rank of sergeant. Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight later hired him as his chief deputy in September 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you