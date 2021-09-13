Memorial Stair Climb reminds writer where he was on 9/11

Saturday evening I attended The Memorial Stair Climb held at Marshall County High School to join others in honoring those that lost their lives on 9/11. Jackson and Kirklyn Yates organized the special event as a tribute to the fallen and to show appreciation for first responders everywhere.
“The Memorial Stair Climb is a way not only for us to honor those that gave their lives on 9/11, but also showing our appreciation to those who continue to serve every day,” Jackson Yates said. “I participated in a stair climb in ROTC and once I graduated and came home, I discovered there was no stair climb here locally. I decided to start a stair climb in my own hometown because of the humbling experience it is, and I believe everyone should get the opportunity to participate in something like this. We have seen our community brought together, some children now know their local first responders by their first name, we have sparked an interest in young minds and a fascination to learn more about these individuals who place their lives on the line every day to serve us.”
The event featured 25 first responders from local fire departments walking up 2,071 steps at the Marshall County football stadium. The 2,071 steps equal the number of steps in the 110-stories of the World Trade Center’s twin towers that first responders ran into bravely on 9/11. To honor their bravery and sacrifice, the walkers at the event wore their full complement of gear as they climbed the stairs.
More than 100 people attended the event that included first responder trucks, boats, and even a life-flight helicopter. First responders shared personal stories of 9/11 and a special video message from Sujo John. John is a motivational speaker who worked in the World Trade Center and survived the attack on 9/11.
I was reminded of my own experience on that fateful day 20 years ago as I watched the names of the victims scroll by on a video board during the event.
The following is my story of 9/11.
It was a beautiful Tuesday morning in New York City, coincidentally it was also a beautiful morning in Murray. At 7:30 (CST) I left home to go to my office at Murray State University. I was an assistant basketball coach at MSU at the time. I was the only coach in town that day because the others were out on the road recruiting for the September contact period.
I realized my keys were sitting on the kitchen counter as soon as the door shut behind me. It was a stunning morning and my wife, Summer, would be home in minutes from her midnight shift as a nurse at the local hospital. I decided to just sit on the front steps and enjoy the sun shining bright on my old Kentucky home. I basked in the warm brilliance of a September morning in the Bluegrass State. I was happy to see Summer before I headed off to work, but she didn’t seem as happy to see me.
As she opened the door, she asked me if I had heard about the plane that crashed into one of the twin towers of the World Trade Center. I had no idea what she was talking about and we hurried in to turn on the television. It was 8 o’clock.
We watched the news reports of the north tower being struck as another airliner streaked in and crashed into the south tower. It was 8:03 (CST) and I now knew for certain that we were a nation under attack.
We sat there completely stunned by the events unfolding right before our eyes on live TV. We saw Andrew Card informing President George W. Bush about the attacks while the President was reading to school kids in Florida. President Bush was obviously shaken but sat there calmly so as not to alarm the children.
We watched reports that yet another airliner plowed into the Pentagon at 8:37 (CST). We watched as NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani announced that they were closing down Manhattan. We watched as New York’s finest and bravest ran into the twin towers to fight the fires and save as many lives as possible. We watched in disbelief at 8:59 (CST) when the south tower collapsed.
We watched as all flights in the country were ordered to land immediately. We watched as they told us that fighter jets had been scrambled to protect the nation. We watched as rumors that pilots had orders to shoot down any planes that were not immediately responsive to commands. We watched as the first reports came in of Flight 93 being forced down into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania at 9:07 (CST) almost an hour after it happened.
We were watching at 9:28 (CST) when the north tower crumbled to the ground in front of our eyes on live television. We watched while people ran from the billowing cloud of debris from the World Trade Center collapsing. We watched while at the same time members of the NYPD and FDNY ran into the massive cloud of dust and debris without hesitation.
We watched as the surreal scene unfolded right before our eyes on television. This was not Die Hard or some other movie and these were not actors pretending to be in peril. We watched as people made the horrifying decision to take matters into their own hands and leap to their death from the towers. We watched as our fellow Americans and citizens of 77 different countries died in the attacks. We watched as the world changed forever.
While we watched, I tried to contact all of our student-athletes to check on them. Many had been in class and did not know what was going on that morning. We decided to hold our workouts that afternoon as planned. That afternoon, we talked about living life to its fullest and being in the precious present. I told them that I loved them and I did not believe we should let the terrorists win by stopping our lives, but certainly would understand if they needed time to call their families or just be together. I knew at the time that everything had changed at 7:46 (CST) that morning,but there was no reason to add to their worries at that time. We had great workouts that afternoon. It was a great distraction for all of us. We felt defiant in the face of people who wanted to destroy freedom and our way of life. We hugged and I did my best to assure them that everything was going to be alright. My message to them was that we would get through this as a family and as a nation.
We watched that evening as hundreds of members of the United States Congress stood on the steps of the Capitol proclaiming that they were united behind the nation and the president. We watched as they said that there were not any Republicans or Democrats standing on the steps that evening but only Americans. We watched with tears in our eyes as they then stood side by side and sang God Bless America.
Over the days to come, we learned of incredible acts of heroism and selflessness at Ground Zero, in the air over Pennsylvania and at the Pentagon. We learned the names of the fallen and the stories of their lives. We learned that, in spite of our differences, we could still stand united.
We watched as our nation truly united behind a president as one people. We watched as leaders in Congress who called for that president to be removed from office the day before spoke glowingly of his leadership and humanity. We watched as President George W. Bush stood in the rubble of the towers and put his arm around FDNY’s Bob Beckwith. We watched as President Bush galvanized a nation with a bullhorn in his hand.
We started to return to some semblance of normalcy in our daily lives as the time passed. Sporting events returned and we were enjoying the freedom that comes with being an American. We watched as baseball returned to Yankee Stadium in New York City. In probably the most pressure-packed pitch of all time, President Bush threw out the first pitch. He strode to the mound and the mood in the stadium (and the nation) was palpable. We watched as President Bush fired a perfect strike and the crowd erupted in chants of “USA, USA!”.
We watched ... we watched as our world changed before our eyes. Never again would anything be the way it was before that beautiful Tuesday morning in 2001.
